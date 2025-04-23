President Erdogan supports Pakistan's anti-terrorist efforts during the first visit





Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Turkish President Erdogan addresses a press conference in Ankara on April 22, 2025. Mutual contacts sign a strong friendship: President Erdogan.

Shehbaz says grateful for the cooperation of Turkiyes in the fight against terrorism.

The two parties promise to strengthen the bilateral strategic partnership.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan supported Pakistans' efforts to uproot terrorism in the country after hearing a meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Ankara on Tuesday. Prime Minister Shehbaz, accompanied by a high -level delegation, arrived in the Turkish capital during an official two -day visit earlier during the day. The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Minister of Information and Dissemination Attaullah Tarar, and a special assistant by Prime Minister Tariq Fatemi are part of the delegation of the Prime Ministers. We welcome Shehbaz Sharif when we arrived in Turkiye. Mutual contacts are a sign of strong friendship, said President Erdogan during a joint manager alongside Prime Minister Shehbaz after a head-to-head meeting. President Erdogan said Pakistan was determined to eliminate the threat of terrorism and supported Islamabads' efforts to take up the challenge of activism. He also pointed out that fraternal countries have a convergence on global issues. Speaking on occasion, Prime Minister Shehbaz thanked the Turkish president for granted a warm welcome when he arrived. The Prime Minister said that Turkey had made exemplary progress under the leadership of President Erdogan. I am grateful to the cooperation of Turkiyes in counter-terrorism, said the Prime Minister, adding that the two countries had agreed to cooperate in minerals, IT and other sectors. Pakistan, Turkiye swears to stimulate links Before the spouse, Pakistan and Turkiye expressed their satisfaction with the positive trajectory of bilateral relations with multiple facets and reiterated their commitment to further strengthen their bilateral strategic partnership, promoting peace, stability, development and prosperity in the region. Bilateral links and cooperation were discussed at the bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz and Turkish President Erdogan. The meeting highlighted the sustainable fraternal links between Pakistan and Turkiye and reaffirmed their commitment to further deepen bilateral cooperation in various sectors. Prime Minister Shehbaz stressed the importance of improving economic collaboration, in particular through joint ventures and bilateral investments. He highlighted the potential for energy and mining cooperation, joint ventures in defense and agrified production, improving regional and bilateral connectivity to stimulate trade and improve the exchanges of people with population, in addition to deepening cooperation in emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and cybersecurity. During the discussions, the two leaders took note of follow -up measures taken concerning the decisions of the 7th High Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC) held in Islamabad on February 13, 2025. The two leaders showed satisfaction with the trajectory of multifaceted bilateral collaboration between fraternal countries. Prime Minister Shehbaz and President Erdogan also discussed regional and global issues and reaffirmed their mutually support for questions of national interest. The two leaders expressed their commitment to further strengthen the strategic partnership between Pakistan and Turkiye, promoting peace, stability, development and prosperity in the region. President Erdogan also organized a banquet in honor of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the delegation that accompanies him. With an additional application of the application

