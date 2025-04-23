



Washington President Donald Trump said he would say early this spring speeches at West Point and the University of Alabama, marking what his first speeches would be with graduates of his second term.

Trump announced the plans in a post late on April 21 on his social media platform Truth Social, adding to “stay attentive” for dates and hours.

The graduation of the 2025 class of the American military academy in West Point, New York, is scheduled for May 24. The University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Alberta, has graduation ceremonies set from May 2 to May 4.

In a statement, the University of Alabama said that Trump would not speak during an official graduation ceremony but rather an event in Coleman Coliseum on May 1, the day before ceremonies. All spring graduates will have the opportunity to attend, said the school.

“The University of Alabama is honored to have been selected as one of the universities that President Donald J. Trump will visit to give a speech at the start of spring,” the university said in the press release.

Offering graduation ceremonies in one of the country's five military academies is a common ritual for American presidents.

The appearance of Trump at the University of Alabama will take him into a state with one of his strongest supporters. Trump attended an Alabama-Georgia football match at the University of Alabama in September during his presidential campaign in 2024.

Trump delivered seven speeches at the start at his first mandate, notably in West Point in 2020. The first Trump's start address was at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia. In 2017.

Rendering Joey Garrison on x @joeygarrison.

(This story has been updated with more information.)

