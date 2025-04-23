The sisters denied having met Imran again, despite the insurance – newspaper





Islamabad: Despite the assurances of the Adiala prison administration, the founding president Imran Khans sisters and other party leaders were not allowed to meet him, Pakistan Tehreek-i-insa (PTI) said on Tuesday.

The party announced that it would write a letter to the chief judge of the High Court of Islamabad (IHC) to report the non-compliance with prison administrations to comply with the judicial orders, which allow PTI leaders and family members to meet Imran Khan twice a week.

Although Eleema Khan was informed in advance that she would not be allowed to meet her brother, the other two sisters were invited to wait outside the prison on Tuesday with the assurance that they would be authorized to be registered. However, after a two -hour wait, they were told that the hours of visit had expired.

Addressing the media, Noreen Khan, sister of the former Prime Minister, informed the founders of the PTI and Cousin Qasim Khan. The prison administration made us wait at the entrance for two hours and then told us that the time was over, she said.

PTI to write to IHC CJ on repeated violations of court orders, explains Salman Akram Raja

On the other hand, the secretary general of PTI Salman Akram Raja rejected rumors that Imran Khan had met an American delegation in prison. Our party has not been involved in such a meeting, and we do not believe in stolen negotiations, he said.

Speaking later at a press conference at Khyber Pakhtunkhw House, Raja said that a letter would be submitted to the IHC judge on Wednesday to officially raise the issue.

Raja criticized the authorities for omitting to implement judicial directives. The establishment is confused and acts in a childhood by violating the orders of the courts, he told journalists.

He said that the history of Pakistans has shown that such systems end up collapsing. The PTI was not allowed to campaign in the general elections, but the people gave us a two-thirds majority, he said.

Mr. Raja alleged that the judicial system had collapsed following the 26th constitutional amendment. He expressed concern about the deterioration of security and said that Afghan nationals could have been repatriated more effectively. He added that foreign investment had decreased and that the country could not operate without economic stability.

Posted in Dawn, April 23, 2025

