Jokowi will bring 4 people to the police





Suarausantara.com- The 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo or Jokowi through one of his legal teams, Yakup Hasibuan, said that he would immediately report four people to the police on accusations related to false graduate graduates from Gadjah Mada (UGM) university against his customers. Yakup said that at that time, all supporting evidence is finished and immediately lived in the police. “Meanwhile, there may be about four people that we have completed all the documents and the proofs in support,” said Yakup after meeting Jokowi in the central region of Jakarta, Tuesday, April 22, 2025. Yakup with other legal teams considers that, according to the evidence that has been collected, there is a criminal offense. “We believe that there are allegations of criminal acts there, but it's only a certain time, there may be other developments,” he continued. Unfortunately, Yakup was reluctant to reveal the names that Jokowi would report to the police for charges related to the false graduates of the UGM. However, the legal measure to present themselves to the police is only waiting for Jokowi's mandate as a customer. “Our preparation is undoubtedly almost over, just waiting for Mr. Jokowi orders,” he said. On the other hand, Yakup explained during a meeting with Jokowi, the legal team reported a certain number of developments related to the legal measures to be taken. Meanwhile, Jokowi at a meeting with the legal team on Tuesday afternoon at the central restaurant Jakarta Menteng was reluctant to comment a lot. Jokowi asked that it was immediately to his legal team who helped in this case. “Later, everything asks my legal team, please,” said the father of the vice-president Gibran Rakabuming Raka. The graduate diploma of the Jokowi UGM by a number of people was considered to be strange in its validity. The last trial concerning the validity of the Jokowi secondary school diploma was registered in the court on Monday, April 14, 2025. This time, it was the turn of the Surakarta district court which received legal action with number 99 / PDT.G / 2025 / PN SKT. Not only that, on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, the Ulama and Activist Defenders (TPUA) team came to the Faculty of Forestry UGM to request clarification concerning the alleged false diploma of President Jokowi. They demanded that the campus show concrete evidence of the authenticity of the Jokowi diploma. Not quite up there, Wednesday April 16, 2025 The same mass of action visited Jokowi's residence in Subumber, Solo, Central Java to ask him for proofs of direct diploma from him. However, Jokowi refused to give a diploma to TPUA representatives. Jokowi considered that he refused to show evidence of diploma to TPUA representatives because he had no obligation. But, he said, did not have the power to order him to show a diploma

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://suaranusantara.com/nasional/106122/soal-tuduhan-ijazah-palsu-jokowi-bakal-laporkan-4-orang-ke-polisi-bukti-bukti-pendukung-sudah-lengkap/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos