Aleema denied having met Imran, two authorized sisters





Uzma Khanum and Noreen Khan obtained permission to meet their brother and proceeded to Adiala prison

Imran Khan's sister, Aleema Khan (left), and the founder of Pti Imran Khan AFP / File

Rawalpindi: Two sisters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf (PTI), the founder, Imran Khan, as well as his cousin Qasim Khan, were allowed to enter Adiala prison on Tuesday, however, the third sister, Aleema Khan, was not given to access to meet him, prison sources said on Tuesday.

Tuesday is a day designated for the family and the legal team of Imran Khans to meet him. His sisters and his legal team arrived at Adiala prison but were arrested by the police at the Gorakhpur checkpoint.

Addressing the media, Aleema Khan questioned the actions of the police, saying that they should first explain why they stop us. Did not return. Well, stay here. It's been a month since we met our brother for the last time, Imran Khan. Salman Akram Raja, Salman Safdar and Zaheer Abbas manage our business – if lawyers are not even allowed to meet, then who will discuss business?

Later, Uzma Khanum and Noreen Khan obtained permission to meet their brother and went to Adiala prison.

Addressing the media, the lawyer of Imran Khans Faisal Malik said that from the list submitted by Salman Akram Raja, only Naeem Panjotha and he reached Adiala prison via different roads, but they were not allowed to enter inside. Faisal Malik added that Salman Akram Raja was also arrested at a checkpoint. We came here to consult Imran Khan concerning the cases, but we refused by force.

Meanwhile, the president of the Sunni Ittehad council, Sahibzada Hamid Raza, filed a request for court in the court in the High Court of Islamabad for not having been authorized to meet Imran Khan despite an order from the court. The petitions deposited by Aleema Khan, Shibli Faraz and Omar Ayub are still waiting to hear.

Meanwhile, the secretary general of Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf (PTI), Salman Akram Raja, said on Tuesday that neither a president of the American delegation met the president of the Imran Khan party or any destroyed door negotiation was underway. While denying parlia gate parliays with anyone, he argued that he did not know if someone was talking to an individual level.

Addressing the media outside the Adiala prison, he said that two people had spoken to directing the party as a school, which was not worth it to be considered and that speaking of Sher Afzal is unimportant. He stressed that the courts should implement their decisions.

We are part of the legal process and file more requests. Until Aleema Khan, Niazullah Niazi and I meet Imran Khan, everything that happens so far are only speculations, he said. The secretary general of the PTI said that lawyer Faisal Malik had received detailed instructions from Imran Khan concerning important legal and political issues.

In addition, the lawyer for the PTI Faisal Chaudhry said that the founder had asked the party management to write a letter to the chief judge on what is happening after the adoption of the 26th amendment.

Faisal Chaudhry said that the founder of the PTI was informed that party leaders and lawyers had also been arrested, according to the list, only two people could reach the prison, the rest was arrested.

Meanwhile, we learned that the party founder said that he was grateful to get rid of Sher Afzal Marwat while expressing his anger against markings on fees and statements of lawyers for Aleema Khan. The founder of the PTI sent a message to the party leadership to put an end to all the differences. While sending a strong message to Barrister Gohar for his apologetic attitude instead of being aggressive towards the government. Imran Khan also expressed reservations on the Mines and Minerals bill and called Ali Amin Gandapur for a meeting to discuss the bill.

