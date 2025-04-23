(Menafn) The United States is considering taking control of the zone surrounding the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant in the south of Ukraineuse, under the part of the Russian controls, the part of a larger plan to negotiate peace between kyiv and Moscow, according to the Wall Street Journal. This idea would be one of the many proposals put forward by the administration of President Donald Trumps, Ukraine should respond to the plan by the end of the week.

High -level meetings between US, Ukrainian and European officials took place last Thursday last Thursday to discuss the potential stages towards a peace agreement. A discussed proposal designates the land around the nuclear installation as a neutral territory under the American authority, reported the WSJ, citing anonymous sources.

The Zaporozhye region, where the power plant is located, was annexed by Russia after a referendum in 2022. Ukraine and its allies rejected the legitimacy of this vote. In March, Trump said that Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky had offered American control over the Ukraine nuclear installation, Zelensky, then denied, clarifying that the conversation concerned potential American investments in the Zaporozhye factory, not the property.

The other elements of the pretended peace framework under discussion include American recognition of Russian sovereignty on Crimea and no objection to Russia which maintains control over four other ancient Ukrainian territories, including Zaporozhye. The plan would also abandon the ambitions of membership in NATO Ukraines. However, this does not suggest limiting the size of the armed forces of Ukraines or restricting NATO troop deployments by European Member States.

If Ukraine, the United States and the European nations reach an agreement on these points, the plan would be officially presented in Moscow. However, Russia has constantly opposed any presence of NATO in Ukraine and has reiterated that the military limitations of the cease-fire proposal in 2022 for Ukrainesh should be the basis of any peace agreement. This agreement was rejected by kyiv after the pressure of the Prime Minister of the UK at the time, Boris Johnson.

Moscow has since accused the EU and the United Kingdom to deliberately try to derail peace mediation to prolong the war. Trump said that if talks become too difficult, his administration is ready to move away from the negotiation process.

