PM Modi cuts a short Saudi visit, to come back early Wednesday





New Delhi:Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interrupt his visit to Djeddah and will return Tuesday evening to India in the context of the fatal terrorist attack in Pahalgam. According to government sources, Modi will leave the Jeddah after the completion of his bilateral meeting with Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman. Modi and the Crown Prince co -chair the strategic partnership board. The Prime Minister will offer the official dinner organized by Saudi Arabia and should reach New Delhi early Wednesday morning. The PM Modi was initially to return to India later Wednesday.

Show the full article







Tuesday, terrorists killed at least 28 people in Pahalgam in what turns out to be one of the deadliest attacks in the Kashmir Valley in recent years. Terrorists sprayed bullets with AK47 in tourists, as Theprint reported earlier. Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister strongly sentenced the terrorist attack to Pahalgam and expressed condolences to bereaved people. Those behind this odious act will be brought to justice … They will not be spared! Their evil agenda will never succeed. Our resolution to fight terrorism is unshakable and it will become even stronger, it posted on X. Modis' trip to Jeddah was his first visit to the Western Asian nation in about six years. A certain number of agreements including a potential agreement on the taxation and the relaxation of Riyadh's investments are expected from the meeting between Modi and the Saudi Crown Prince. In 2019, Riyadh announced his intention to invest $ 100 billion in India. However, little has been done so far. A positive decision concerning investment is another expected result of the visit. Among other key sectors which were to be discussed, in particular the energy and the transfer of prisoners. Riyadh is a key partner for Indias Energy Security, exporting around $ 25 billion in crude oil in 2023-2024. (Edited by Tony Rai) Read also: Pahalgam: 6 terrorists, including 2 inhabitants, made an attack, looked for identity documents from tourists before opening fire

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://theprint.in/diplomacy/pahalgam-terror-attack-pm-modi-cuts-short-saudi-visit-to-return-early-wednesday/2599623/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos