



Islamabad: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan promised to further strengthen the strategic partnership between their countries, including the fight against terrorism. Prime Minister Shehbaz, who arrived in Ankara for a two -day visit on Tuesday, also addressed a joint press conference alongside President Erdogan, who reiterated his support for countries in Pakistan and has promised to increase defense and economic ties. Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister Shehbaz thanked the Turkish president for supporting Pakistan in difficult times, including the floods of 2010 and 2022. He stressed that the Tehreek-I-Taliban Pakistan and Balutchistan Liberation Army were involved in terrorism in Pakistan, adding that the two countries could work together. According to a press release from the PM, at their meeting, the two leaders highlighted the sustainable fraternal links between Pakistan and Turkiye and reaffirmed their commitment to further deepen bilateral cooperation in various sectors. The Prime Minister has a spouse preseur with the Turkish president; Meet representatives of the Chinese space technology company Prime Minister Shehbaz stressed the importance of improving economic collaboration, in particular through joint ventures and bilateral investments. He also underlined the potential for cooperation in the fields of energy and mining, joint ventures in defense and agro-production, improving regional and bilateral connectivity to stimulate trade and improve the exchange of people with pople and deepen cooperation in emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and cyber-security. Prime Minister Shehbaz and President Erdogan also discussed regional and global issues and reaffirmed their mutually support for questions of national interest. The two also expressed their concern in the face of the humanitarian situation in Gaza, calling for an immediate cease-fire and the provision of humanitarian assistance to the affected population. President Erdogan also appreciated the constant support of the Pakistans for the cause of Palestine and their humanitarian aid to the Palestinian people. Earlier, when he arrived at Esenboga airport, Prime Minister Shehbaz was received by Turkish Defense Minister Yasar Guller, Vice-Governor of Ankara Zafer Orhan, President of the Ambassador of Pakistan-Turkiye Burhan Kayaturk, Pakistan ambassador to Turkiye Yousaf Junaid, Pakistani. Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, the Information Attaullah Tarar and the special assistant of Prime Minister Tariq Fatemi accompanied the Prime Minister. Space Tech & Climate Change Before his arrival in Turkiye, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held several meetings on Tuesday, stressing that Pakistan and other countries affected by climate change required special financial assistance from international financial institutions to combat future challenges. During a meeting with the secretary general of the Confederation of International Trade (ITUC) Luc Triangle in Islamabad, Prime Minister Shehbaz said that Pakistan was one of the countries most affected by climate change. The floods of 2022 alone have loss of $ 30 billion losses. He said the Government ensured that efforts to adapt climate and mitigation in vulnerable communities also protect the means of subsistence of economically disadvantaged groups. The secretary general of ITUC, Luc Triangle, recommended the commitment of Pakistans to democratic values ​​and appreciated the measures taken to improve the well-being of labor in the country. During a separate meeting with a delegation from the Chinese Space Society of Space Technology, led by the president of the company XU Ming, Prime Minister Shehbaz said that Pakistan wanted to increase cooperation with China in the fields of space technology, space satellites, telecommunications and satellite internet. Posted in Dawn, April 23, 2025

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1905971/pm-erdogan-pledge-unity-in-terror-fight The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos