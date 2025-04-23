More than 100 colleges and universities emit a letter condemning “the political interference” of Trump





Washington – More than 100 American universities and colleges, including Harvard, Princeton, Penn, Brown, Mit, Cornell and Tuffs, published a joint letter on Tuesday condemning “the political interference” of President Trump in the country's education system.

This decision one day comes after Harvard University continued the Trump administration, which announced an initial financing freeze of $ 2.2 billion and then reported its intention to suspend an additional billion in grants. The movements occurred after weeks of climbing between the administration and Harvard, who had rejected the requests of the administration to modify many policies and leadership of the school, in particular audit the student body and the teachers for the “diversity from the point of view”.

“We are talking with one voice against the unprecedented government on the government and the political interference now endangering American higher education,” the letter said on Tuesday.

“We are open to constructive reform and do not oppose the legitimate surveillance of the government. However, we must oppose the excessive intrusion of the government,” he said, adding: “We must reject the coercive use of public research financing.”

Trump sought to bring several prestigious heel universities on the assertions they have tolerated the anti -Semitism of the campus, threatening their budgets and their exempt status of tax and the registration of foreign students.

The letter indicated that universities and colleges have committed to serving as centers where “teachers, students and staff are free to exchange ideas and opinions on a full range of points of view without fear of reprisals, censorship or deportation”.

“More fundamentally,” said the letter, “American colleges and universities are preparing a citizen educated to support our democracy.

“The price of the shelter of determining freedoms of American higher education will be paid by our students and our company. On behalf of our current and future students, and all those who work and benefit from our establishments, we call for a constructive commitment that improves our establishments and serves our Republic.”

Mr. Trump's confrontations with universities have seen him threaten to reduce federal funding in schools beyond Harvard for their policies intended to encourage diversity between students and staff.

The president also continued to repression of large -scale immigration which has extended to foreign students.

The White House has publicly justified its campaign in reaction to uncontrolled “anti -Semitism” and the desire to reverse the diversity programs aimed at fighting the historical oppression of minorities.

The administration affirms that the demonstrations against the War of Israel in Gaza which swept the US academic campuses last year were filled with anti -Semitism.

Many American schools, including Harvard, repressed the demonstrations against allegations at the time.

Several major institutions, including Columbia University, have also tilted requests from the Trump administration, which claims that the educational elite is too progressive.

