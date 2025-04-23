



When Donald Trump took office in January 2017, he was greeted by massive demonstrations. Millions of people participated in women's marches in Washington, DC, and elsewhere, with more protests to follow, giving birth to a resistance movement. Saw a new developing, with people mobilizing against the authoritarian agenda of Trumps, with commercial wars and cultural wars, as well as the dismantling of the federal agencies of Elon Musks. While everyday Americans grow back, certain elite, law and university entities have responded to the radical agenda and demand appeasement, which already resembles a losing strategy in other institutions.

Law firms have concluded agreements with Trump. Now, he wants more, said the New York Times last week in a detailed song how efforts to prevent punishment from being isolated from the companies of his whims. Obviously, appeasement in the face of decrees and threats allow Trump to ask more, like any other autocrat. According to Times, Trump has thought about helping them relive the coal industry. Ahh, exactly what each young ambitious partner has always dreamed of: do a professional job for the big coal. He would have spoken of companies, which collectively promised nearly a billion dollars at Pro Bono work, being responsible for helping the so-called Ministry of Government efficiency. Meanwhile, four law firms that opposed Trumps have already won victories in court.

In the academic world, Columbia University has provided an excellent example of how not to survive Trumpism. By trying to reintegrate $ 400 million in federal funds, the school has given in to a certain number of administration requests, such as the prohibition of facial masks on the campus, allowing security agents to withdraw or stop individuals and take control of the department which offers courses in the Middle East of its faculty, according to the Guardian. Although the brand has been tarnished, the money has still not been restored because, as you may have guessed, the administration has more requests. (Oh, and in the midst of all this came a strange story about how Trump demanded Columbia pay him $ 400 million 25 years ago due to a proposed real estate agreement.)

Now let's see Harvard, an Ivy League school that has rejected Trumps' requests. The University has received a letter, signed by managers of three main government agencies, commanding everything, of governance and reform of leadership to the reform of admission to the diversity from the nebulous point of view in admissions (which resembles a positive action program for deceit). The letter is read as if the Trump administration plans to make venerable Harvard in something more like the conservative college Vassal Hillsdale. The decision of universities to make the letter of request from governments to the letter was intelligent because the missive attracted a rapid return; According to the Wall Street Journal, there were even on the right which publicly said it was exaggerated.

Since the publication of the letter, the Trump administration has endangered the ability of institutions to register foreign students and has threatened to strip Harvard of its tax exemption status. Just like Joseph McCarthy used fears of communism in the 1950s to crush dissident views. Disadvantages for Trump, however, Harvard president, Alan Garber, a Jewish doctor and economist in sweet ways, had already responded to concerns about anti-Semitism on campus and had deliberately distant the university from responding to world events, such as the War of Israel-Hamas.

However, Garber was anything but light in response to Trumps threats, declaring in a message that no government is not dictating what private universities can teach, that they can admit and hire, and what areas of study and investigation they can pursue.

Harvard is committed to a long legal struggle, which could possibly be found before the Supreme Court. In a trial lodged on Monday, Harvard accused the Trump administration of having used the threat of reduced funds as a lever effect in a school pressure campaign, according to CNN, and rejected the idea that the cuts are in the interest of fighting anti -Semitism. The government has also not identified a rational link between anti -Semitic concerns and medical, scientific, technological and other research that it has frozen which aim to save American lives, to promote American success, to preserve American security and to maintain the position of the Americas as a world leader in innovation, to read the trial.

The elite university could face even more attacks, but it is always in a better position than Columbia, and can boast of having the public in its corner: the onion has captured this improbable moment with its nation The head cannot believe it on the side of Harvards. Harvard, already the richest Americas of the university, received nearly 4,000 online gifts totaling $ 1.14 million in less than 48 hours after the Garbers email, according to Harvard Crimson.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vanityfair.com/news/story/donald-trump-harvard-resistance The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos