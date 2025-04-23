



A few hours after armed men opened fire on tourists from Pahalgams Baisaran Valley, killing 26 years old and injuring dozens, Prime Minister Narendra Modi cut his visit to Saudi Arabia and returns to India this evening, jumping a state dinner organized by Riyadh. Originally scheduled for Wednesday evening, the Prime Minister, according to government sources, will now land in Delhi early Wednesday morning. The attack, described as the worst in recent times of Jammu-et-Cachemire, took place in Baisare Valley Scenic Meadow accessible only on foot or on horseback. Witnesses said that terrorists came out of the woods and opened fire without discrimination to tourists. Disturbing visuals of the site showed bodies scattered through grass and survivors, including women, shouting with help. Military propellers were deployed for evacuation efforts. The Minister of the Interior of the Union, Amit Shah, rushed to Srinagar, where he summoned a high -level security review meeting with all agencies. Shah had previously spoken to Prime Minister Modi, who had ordered him to personally visit the site. Shortly after the attack, Shah also chaired a meeting in Delhi with the head of the intelligence office Tapan Deka, the secretary of the Union, Govind Mohan, the chief of the CRPF Gyanendra Pratap Singh and the DGP J & K Nalin Prabhat. Army officials joined videoconference. Shah also spoke with Jammu and Lieutenant-Governor of Jammu and Cashmirs, Manoj Sinha, and former chief minister Omar Abdullah. Prime Minister Modi, condemning the attack, said our determination to fight terrorism is unshakable and it will become even stronger. Their evil agenda will never succeed. Lieutenant-Governor Manoj Sinha echoes the feeling, declaring that an anti-terrorist operation had been launched and that “the authors of the Pahalgam attack will have to pay a very heavy price for their odious act”. The time of the attack coincided with the diplomatic commitment of the PMS in Saudi Arabia and the visit of the American vice-president JD Vance in India. Vance said that the devastating terrorist attack had deeply affected it. In the past few days, we have been overwhelmed by the beauty of this country and its people, he said. President Donald Trump also reacted to Truth Social: a deeply disturbing news of cashmere. The United States is strong with India against terrorism. We pray for the souls of lost people and for the restoration of the wounded. Prime Minister Modi, and the incredible peoples of India have our total support and our deepest sympathies. Our hearts are with you all.

