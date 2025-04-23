Badenoch says that the Conservatives have prepared for a very difficult set of local electoral results





Kemi Badenoch has been accused of throwing in the towel Before a vote was expressed in the local Mays elections. THE Conservative chief warned conservative supporters to prepare for a very difficult A set of results for the party as voters go to the polls next Thursday. She is Drive conservatives to local elections Against a high thumbnail set by Boris Johnson at the top of its popularity in 2021. And, establishing weak expectations for her first electoral test as conservative chief, Ms. Badenoch told BBC Radio 4S Today Program: We lost last year in a historic defeat – these elections will be very difficult for the Conservatives. “Two -thirds of the seats four years ago, we won – there is no way we can start again.” Kemi Badenoch was accused of having thrown the sponge before the open surveys (PA) She added: “The protest is in the air – the protest parties are doing well at the moment. “It is really important that we take the time to do things well – reconstruct confidence with the public and that we have a credible offer. “I am not saying that everything we have done was correct – that's why we saw the support for other parts.” THE Liberal democrats said Ms. Badenoch threw in the towel before a single vote was counted in the local elections next week. Daisy Cooper said Kemi Badenoch does not have a positive message for voters (PA) Assistant Daisy Cooper Added: The Conservative Party has no answers on the major problems with which the country faces, because their fingerprints of failure are everywhere. “The conservatives ransacked the NHS, exploded a hole in public finances and allowed the water companies to commit an environmental disaster with a spill of wastewater. “It is up to the public to decide the questions on which they will vote during these elections, and many will vote to transmit another message to the conservatives on the disorder in which they left the country and the local services.” Local elections should provide dark results for work and conservatives, with Nigel Farage Populist s United Kingdom reform Fly with the votes of the left and right of the two. Nigel Farages Reform UK will hit the Conservatives and the work from left to right (PA) In the midst of an increasing wave of dissatisfaction in the state of the country, the Arch-Brexiteer heads for the vote next Thursday by leading to the ballot box and hoping to solidify the reform as a real threat to Sir Keir Starmer and Mrs. Badenoch. An increasingly common bomb survey has shown that Mr. Farage is about to become a Prime Minister, the director of Luke Tryl pollsters saying: British politics has fragmented to an unprecedented level. Elsewhere in the interview, Ms. Badenoch defended her performance as a conservative leader, claiming that despite her approval reduction notes, she ended the intestine struggles within the party. I think the greatest thing that people will notice is that if you picked up the papers this time last year, you would have read on conservative lines and intestine struggles, said Badenoch. All this has disappeared, she said.

