Donald Trump's approval rating decreases faster than during his first mandate





President Donald Trump's approval rating decreases more quickly during his second term than in his first term, according to a Sold Tracker.

A Reuters / Ipsos survey revealed that Trump has reached the low approval rating that he reached during his first mandate two days faster in his second administration than in his first mandate.

Why it matters

Trump's approval rating is a key indicator of the extent to which it commands the support of the electorate. It is important to measure whether voters agree with its policies, and negative polls could affect the success of the Republicans in the mid-term elections in November 2026.

President Donald Trump in the White House Oval Office in Washington, DC, on April 18.

According to the survey, on April 21, Trump's approval rating was 42%, compared to 47% after its inauguration on January 20.

During his first mandate, Trump's approval rating did not decrease to this extent before April 23, 2017, the Surveyers said, indicating that the president's favorability decreased two days faster in his second administration than in his first.

According to the same tracker, it took until March 29, 2022-14 months after his presidency – for the approval rating of former president Joe Biden to refuse at this level.

As other polls show that Trump has experienced different approval ratings during these two days, the extent to which his support is down depends on the surveys used.

Trump has experienced sustained negative surveys since his return to his functions after his implementation and a price break on other countries and decrees.

According to a CNBC survey in April of 1,000 Americans, 43% approved the management of the economy by Trump and 55% of 55% – marking the first time that a CNBC survey has shown the president a net negative on the economy.

Another survey by RMG Research has shown that the president's approval rating increased from 49 to 48%, and its disapproval rating increased from 48 to 51% compared to a survey of the previous week, giving it a clear negative note for the first time in the company's survey.

What people say

Heath Brown, an associate professor of public policy at the University of the city of New York, told Newsweek: “The policy of signature of the president in its first 100 days – introduction of major new prices – is unpopular to many Americans, including almost half of the Republicans who think that this will harm the American economy in the term.

What happens next

Voters' opinions on the president are likely to fluctuate according to the effects of its policies and factors such as the economy.

