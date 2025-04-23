Pakistan, Turkiye Vow United Front against terrorism





Listen to the article Ankara / Islamabad: Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthen bilateral relations and collaborate on solutions on global challenges on Tuesday at a meeting in Ankara. At a joint press conference after their talks, President Erdogan expressed Turkey's total support for Pakistan's efforts to eliminate terrorism and praised Islamabad's position on the Palestinian issue. He said Pakistan was one of the countries that reacted “the most strongly” to the Gaza genocide. Speaking on occasion, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif thanked Turkey for its cooperation in the efforts to fight terrorism. He said that the two countries had agreed to collaborate in various sectors, including energy, mining, minerals and information technologies, and to initiate joint projects. Shehbaz arrived in Türkiye during an official two -day visit. Shortly after his arrival, he met President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and had discussions on bilateral, regional and international issues, according to a press release from the Prime Minister's media wing in Islamabad. After their talks, the two leaders addressed the media. They highlighted a strong alignment in their point of view on global issues. “We are happy to see that we act in harmony on almost all problems,” said Erdogan at the joint press conference. He continued by welcoming the “determined position” of the two countries against terrorism. “Pakistan is determined to eliminate terrorism,” Erdogan told journalists, adding that Turkiye has supported Pakistan's efforts to eliminate the threat. Erdogan also praised Pakistan's efforts to help end the war in Gaza, appealing to one of the countries that responded most strongly to the current genocide. “We will continue to work together towards the creation of an independent and sovereign state of Palestine,” he added. Prime Minister Shehbaz called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza because he firmly condemned the murder of 50,000 innocent lives there. He expressed his gratitude for Turkey's unwavering support on the question of cashmere. On the question of Cyprus, he said: “We support the position of Turkey”. Shehbaz said the two countries had agreed to launch joint projects in various sectors. Erdogan said Turkiye wanted to launch joint projects in the defense sector because he praised the strong friendship between the two countries. Earlier, at their meeting, the two parties underlined the sustainable fraternal links between the two countries and reaffirmed their commitment to further deepen bilateral cooperation in various sectors, said the Prime Minister's handout. The Prime Minister stressed the importance of improving economic collaboration, in particular through joint ventures and bilateral investments. The document added that Shehbaz underlined the potential for bilateral cooperation in the fields of energy and mining He also underlined the scope of joint ventures in the defense and agrified production, improving regional and bilateral connectivity to stimulate trade and exchanges of people to persons, and to deepen cooperation in emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and cyber-security. During discussions, the two leaders took note of follow -up actions on the decisions of the seventh high -level strategic cooperation council (HLSCC) held in Islamabad on February 13. The two parties expressed their satisfaction with the trajectory of multifaceted bilateral collaboration. Prime Minister Shehbaz and President Erdogan also discussed regional and global issues and reaffirmed their mutually support for questions of national interest. They reiterated their commitment to strengthen the bilateral strategic partnership to promote peace and prosperity in the region. The Pakistani delegation included the Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, the Minister of Information Ataullah Tarar, the special assistant of Prime Minister Tariq Fatemi and the Pakistan ambassador to Turkiye Dr Yusuf Junaid. Later, Erdogan organized a banquet in honor of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tribune.com.pk/story/2541686/pakistan-turkiye-vow-united-front-against-terrorism The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos