US vice-president JD Vance warns of “dark time” without close bilateral relations with India

India is closer to the conclusion of a trade agreement with the Trump administration while the American vice-president JD Vance highlights the importance of bilateral links during a largely personal trip to the South Asian nation.

A “prosperous and peaceful” world depended on cooperation between India and the United States, Vance told an audience of the western city in Jaipur while it encouraged India to buy more American military equipment such as F-35 fighter planes.

“If we do not work together successfully, the 21st century could be a very dark moment for all humanity,” He said.

The day before, Mr. Vance met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi where they discussed negotiations on an expected trade agreement.

Mr. Vance was accompanied by his wife Usha and their three children Mirabel, Ewan and Vivek. (India Press Information Office))

US President Donald Trump announced 27% of prices against India before implementing a 90 -day break intended to allow countries to negotiate commercial transactions that end in July.

The United States is the largest trading partner in India, and a declaration from Mr. Modi's office said that the two parties had made “significant progress” to an agreement.

A White House press release said Mr. Vance and Mr. Modi had produced “a roadmap for new discussions”, even if the American representative Jamieson Greer reiterated a “lack of serious reciprocity in trade relations with India”.

Trade tensions despite “birds of the same pen”

India is considered by Western powers as an important regional counterweight against China.

Trump is expected to visit India later in the year for a top of the Quad group, as well as the leaders of Japan and Australia.

Trump and Modi administrations were criticized for their approach to minorities. (AP: Manish Swarup))

International relations professor at Flinders University, Leoni Connah, said that Trump and Mr. Modi were “birds of the same pen”.

“They are both right-wing, popular and divisional leaders, they both went against the minority communities, both use disinformation and disinformation to their advantage, and they get to each other and designate each other as” great friends “,” she said.

Is Bromance Trump-Modi dead? Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra modified have formed Bromance, but can their mega partnership continue with the new prices of the American president?

But the threatened taxation of high prices against Indian goods could disrupt the united relationship.

“The prices could be higher on China, but that could make Indian exports less competitive, which I doubt that the administration changes,” said Dr. Connah.

Trump considered India an “tariff aggressor” calling for the South Asian nation specifically during his March speech at the US Congress.

“It's very unfair. India invoices American automotive prices greater than 100%” “ Trump said.

India has long used prices to protect its national industries, including cars, electronics and agricultural products.

Loading…

India was cut for the deportation of citizens

During the meeting with Mr. Modi and visits to tourist sites, Mr. Vance was accompanied by his USHA wife and their three children Mirabel, Ewan and Vivek who wore traditional Indian outfits.

Usha Vance is the first second Asian-American lady and the first in Hindu faith.

“I grew up with incredibly loving parents from another country,” she said in an interview with Fox News last year.

The Vance family visits the Akshardham temple in New Delhi. (AP: Kenny Holston / The New York Times))

“They came voluntarily, they came legally and they made a living in a place where there were tons of other immigrants.”

In the United States, 725,000 unleated Indian migrants estimated 725,000 Indian migrants, of which 18,000 Indians have been identified for deportation by the Trump administration.

Unlike other countries, India has been attenuated in its response to the forced return of nearly 400 Indian citizens since January, many of which have been returned to military planes in chains and chains.

Despite the criticism of the opposition parties, the Modi administration had “maintained a silence” on the way in which the Indians had been repatriated by force, said Nitasha Kaul, director of the center for the study of democracy of the University of Westminster.

Loading…

“The right-wing supporters of the government of Modi have praised Trump to be an admirable leader of strong men and asked the Indian government to imitate by expelling what they consider as” the illegal Bangladais and Rohingyas migrants “,” she said.

“” This is not surprising because the Indian anti-immigrant feeling towards Muslims was quite vitriolic, the current Indian Minister of India Amit Shah, in the past, having called Muslim migrants like Termites, promising to throw them in Bengal Bay. “”

A day after Mr. Vance's trip, activists killed at least 26 people in the Muslim majority of Kashmir an attack labeled “Evil” by Mr. Modi.

“In the past few days, we have been overwhelmed by the beauty of this country and its people. Our thoughts and prayers are with them while they cry this horrible attack,” wrote M. Vance on X.

Before arriving in New Delhi, Mr. Vance's family visited Rome where he had a private meeting with Pope Francis on Easter Sunday.

As Trump's most credible sheet, Pope Francis leaves a geopolitical hole In the hours that followed his death, he became common currency to present Francis as a progressive pope, but in reality, he was in accordance with Catholic social education.

Mr. Vance, who converted to Catholicism in 2019, had been reprimanded by Francis and the American conference of Catholic bishops for the mass deportation of the government.

Addressing CBS News earlier this year, Mr. Vance replied that he had been “broken” by criticism.

But he said: “The American conference of Catholic bishops was frankly not a good partner in the application of common sense immigration for which the American people voted.”

Pope Francis died of heart failure on Monday at the age of 88, which led to a global outpouring of sorrow, including millions of Catholics in India from Hindu mastery, where three days of national mourning were declared.