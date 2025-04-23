Politics
US vice-president JD Vance warns of “dark time” without close bilateral relations with India
India is closer to the conclusion of a trade agreement with the Trump administration while the American vice-president JD Vance highlights the importance of bilateral links during a largely personal trip to the South Asian nation.
A “prosperous and peaceful” world depended on cooperation between India and the United States, Vance told an audience of the western city in Jaipur while it encouraged India to buy more American military equipment such as F-35 fighter planes.
“If we do not work together successfully, the 21st century could be a very dark moment for all humanity,”
He said.
The day before, Mr. Vance met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi where they discussed negotiations on an expected trade agreement.
US President Donald Trump announced 27% of prices against India before implementing a 90 -day break intended to allow countries to negotiate commercial transactions that end in July.
The United States is the largest trading partner in India, and a declaration from Mr. Modi's office said that the two parties had made “significant progress” to an agreement.
A White House press release said Mr. Vance and Mr. Modi had produced “a roadmap for new discussions”, even if the American representative Jamieson Greer reiterated a “lack of serious reciprocity in trade relations with India”.
Trade tensions despite “birds of the same pen”
India is considered by Western powers as an important regional counterweight against China.
Trump is expected to visit India later in the year for a top of the Quad group, as well as the leaders of Japan and Australia.
International relations professor at Flinders University, Leoni Connah, said that Trump and Mr. Modi were “birds of the same pen”.
“They are both right-wing, popular and divisional leaders, they both went against the minority communities, both use disinformation and disinformation to their advantage, and they get to each other and designate each other as” great friends “,” she said.
But the threatened taxation of high prices against Indian goods could disrupt the united relationship.
“The prices could be higher on China, but that could make Indian exports less competitive, which I doubt that the administration changes,” said Dr. Connah.
Trump considered India an “tariff aggressor” calling for the South Asian nation specifically during his March speech at the US Congress.
“It's very unfair. India invoices American automotive prices greater than 100%” “
Trump said.
India has long used prices to protect its national industries, including cars, electronics and agricultural products.
Loading…
India was cut for the deportation of citizens
During the meeting with Mr. Modi and visits to tourist sites, Mr. Vance was accompanied by his USHA wife and their three children Mirabel, Ewan and Vivek who wore traditional Indian outfits.
Usha Vance is the first second Asian-American lady and the first in Hindu faith.
“I grew up with incredibly loving parents from another country,” she said in an interview with Fox News last year.
“They came voluntarily, they came legally and they made a living in a place where there were tons of other immigrants.”
In the United States, 725,000 unleated Indian migrants estimated 725,000 Indian migrants, of which 18,000 Indians have been identified for deportation by the Trump administration.
Unlike other countries, India has been attenuated in its response to the forced return of nearly 400 Indian citizens since January, many of which have been returned to military planes in chains and chains.
Despite the criticism of the opposition parties, the Modi administration had “maintained a silence” on the way in which the Indians had been repatriated by force, said Nitasha Kaul, director of the center for the study of democracy of the University of Westminster.
Loading…
“The right-wing supporters of the government of Modi have praised Trump to be an admirable leader of strong men and asked the Indian government to imitate by expelling what they consider as” the illegal Bangladais and Rohingyas migrants “,” she said.
“”This is not surprising because the Indian anti-immigrant feeling towards Muslims was quite vitriolic, the current Indian Minister of India Amit Shah, in the past, having called Muslim migrants like Termites, promising to throw them in Bengal Bay.“”
A day after Mr. Vance's trip, activists killed at least 26 people in the Muslim majority of Kashmir an attack labeled “Evil” by Mr. Modi.
“In the past few days, we have been overwhelmed by the beauty of this country and its people. Our thoughts and prayers are with them while they cry this horrible attack,” wrote M. Vance on X.
Before arriving in New Delhi, Mr. Vance's family visited Rome where he had a private meeting with Pope Francis on Easter Sunday.
Mr. Vance, who converted to Catholicism in 2019, had been reprimanded by Francis and the American conference of Catholic bishops for the mass deportation of the government.
Addressing CBS News earlier this year, Mr. Vance replied that he had been “broken” by criticism.
But he said: “The American conference of Catholic bishops was frankly not a good partner in the application of common sense immigration for which the American people voted.”
Pope Francis died of heart failure on Monday at the age of 88, which led to a global outpouring of sorrow, including millions of Catholics in India from Hindu mastery, where three days of national mourning were declared.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2025-04-23/jd-vance-warns-dark-times-without-close-us-india-relations/105200682
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Pro Football Hall of Famer and podcast star Shannon Sharpe complained for sexual violence and battery. He says it's a shakedown
- The judge prohibits the closure of Trump of Voice of America
- Strong Maj. 5.7 earthquake – Bismarck Sea, 21 km southwest of Long Island, Madang, Papua New Guinea, on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, 11:29 pm (Murcby time time)
- Badenoch admits that local elections will be very difficult for the conservatives
- Cricket Scotland reaches 'Friendly resolution' with former player Hamza Tahir
- PM Modi cuts a short Saudi visit after a fatal terrorist attack in cashmere
- Mystery of the village of Kkn Joko Widodo, UGM Campus Ose Open Open Data?
- How sports diplomacy builds bridges in a divided world
- Larry David makes fun of Bill Maher dinner with Trump in an editorial for the New York Times
- Japan, Chinese refuge fleeing the LRE XI Jinping lead screed
- Former World Junior Hockey Players do not argue about sexual tests
- Bells in St. Peter's Square after the Pope