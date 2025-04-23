Larry David makes fun of Bill Maher dinner with Trump in an editorial for the New York Times





Cross on the star of enthusiasm Larry David, the actor Bill Mahers, the recent meal with President Donald Trump, in a satirical test of the New York Times. The title: My dinner with Adolf.

In the test, published on Monday, David wrote from the point of view of a vocal critic of Hitler who is invited to dinner with the Nazi dictator and find him surprisingly warm and kind.

I was here, ready to meet Hitler, the only identifier and heard the Hitler public. But this private hitler was a completely different animal. And curiously, it seemed more authentic, as it was the real Hitler. It all turned his head, wrote David in the test of six paragraphs.

Two hours later, the dinner was finished and the FHRER escorted me to the door. I'm so happy to have met you. I hope I am no longer the monster you thought you were. I must say, Mein Fhrer, I am so grateful to have come. Although we are disagreeing on many questions, that does not mean that we have to hate ourselves. And with that, I gave him a Nazi greeting and I went out in the night.

Davids characterization of the imaginary dinner reflected the language that Maher used to describe his real meeting with Trump on March 31. In his opening monologue of the episode of April 11 of Hbos in real time with Bill Maher, the 69 -year -old actor said that the guy I met was not the same as the Trump who accelerates to the public, describing the president as graceful and measured.

David did not refer to Maher or Trump by name, but Patrick Healy, the assistant publisher of the Times, made the satirical connection explicit in a short message to the readers on Monday who accompanied the test. Hely wrote that he understood that Larrys intention to write this piece.

We talked about American politics and how some people on the left and at the center think that it is important to speak and engage with President Trump. Like many people, Larry listened to Bill Maher talking about his recent dinner with Trump; Bill, an actor Larry respects, said in a monologue on his maximum show that he found that the president was graceful and measured compared to the man who attacks him against Truth Social, wrote Healy.

The Larrys piece does not assimilate Trump to Hitler, added Healy. It's about seeing people for whom they are really and not to lose sight of.

Mahers' spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for a comment on Tuesday on David Essay and the message Healys.

Maher is a long -standing critic of Trump and other Republicans, while regularly targeting what he considers the excess of progressive culture and the failures of the Democrats. In his monologue on dinner, Maher said that he had not gone Maga but listed political areas where he agreed with Trump, in particular the trip of the Israel Embassy in Jerusalem and restricts diversity, actions and inclusion programs.

In the monologue, Maher reprimanded the detractors who insisted so that he should not meet the president: do not speak as opposed to what? Write the same editorial for the millionth time and make 25 hours speeches in the wind? Really, is that the liberals? He removes everyone's piss, and we can hold ours? (He seemed to refer to a marathon speech by senator Cory Booker, DN.J.)

Davids' test praised the anti-Trump liberals on social networks. Representative Jared Huffman, D-Calif., Said in an article on X that it was an essential reading for Bill Maher and anyone who thought to normalize and humanize Trump is a good idea. The Democratic strategist Matt McDermott tweeted that the essay was the fabric of the legend of the comedy.

Scott Jennings, a conservative CNN expert, criticized Davids' test. On the antenna comments, Jennings said he was revealing of the modern left and added: it is an attempt, always, to intimidate people so as never to do it again. … This is the goal of this editorial, so that the next actor, or the next person on the American left, chooses not to speak to Donald Trump.

Healy, in his message to readers, said that the Times opinion section had a high bar for satire and a really high bar to invoke Hitler to comment on current events.

Sometimes the best way to make an argument of opinion is not in a traditional essay, wrote Healy. Americans are flooded with news; He can sometimes take a satirical provocation to unravel, even at the risk of provoking an offense.

Larry David, in his own provocation, argues that in a single dinner or a private meeting, anyone can be human, and that means nothing at the end of what this person is capable, he added.

