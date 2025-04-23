Kemi Badenoch admitted that local Mays elections were going to be very difficult for the conservatives.

The conservative chief told the BBC Radio 4 TODAY program that the July general elections were a “historic defeat” for the party.

Voters of 23 local authorities across England will go to the polls on May 1 to choose their new advisers, mayors were also raised for the election in six regions.

It will be the first major electoral test for the parties since the general elections last summer, and more than half of the council seats to be won are currently held by the conservatives.

“These elections will be very difficult for the Conservatives,” said Badenoch on the program.

“Two -thirds of the seats four years ago, we won – there is no way we can start again.”

The Nigel Farage reform is more candidates next month than conservatives and work, and disputes 99.4% of the available seats.

The party has always surveyed higher than the conservatives in recent months.

Ms. Badenoch told the BBC that “the protest parties are doing well at the moment”.

She added: “It is really important that we take the time to do things well – to rebuild trust with the public and have a credible offer.

“I am not saying that everything we have done was correct – that's why we saw the support for other parts.”

Most of the council seats for elections on May 1 were disputed for the last time in May 2021, when the government then conservative experienced a boost in the polls after the deployment of the COVVI-19 vaccine.

As of March 31, the Tories held 954 of the 1,736 seats on the ballot, or 55%, according to the analysis of the AP news agency.

Liberal Democratic deputy chief Daisy Cooper said that Ms. Badenoch had “already thrown in the towel” over the polls.

“It is up to the public to decide on the problems on which they will vote during these elections, and many will vote to transmit another message to the conservatives on the disorder in which they left the country and the local services,” she added.

The local elections will give an idea of ​​the question of whether the survey of the reform is reflected in votes, and Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer targeted the party during a campaign visit on Tuesday.

Addressing the BBC during a visit to a primary school in Bath, the work manager said: “People talk about reform, but what really got the country beyond everything that has no answers.”

Of the 23 local authorities organizing elections, 14 are councils of county: Cambridgeshire, Derbyshire, Devon, Gloucestershire, Hertfordshire, Kent, Lancashire, Leicestershire, Lincolnshire, Nottinghamshire, Oxfordshire, Staffordshire, Warwickshire and Worcesters.

Surveys also take place in eight unit authorities: Buckinghamshire, Cornwall, Durham, Northampothire, Northumberland, Shropshire, West Northampothire and Wiltshire.

In addition, a metropolitan council, Doncaster, has an election.

There will also be a parliamentary by -way election in the headquarters of Runcorn & Helsby in the Cheshire.