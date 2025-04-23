



A federal judge ordered the Trump administration to restore all the jobs and the financing of the voice of America and other media supported by the United States, judging that the efforts to dismantle it violated the law and the Constitution.

More than 1,300 VOA employees, including around 1,000 journalists, were put on leave after President Donald Trump's order. The White House accused the diffuser of being “anti-Trump” and “Radical”.

VOA, still mainly a radio service, was created during the Second World War to counter Nazi propaganda, and has become a major world media diffuser.

The decision noted that because of the cuts, “Voa does not report the news for the first time in its existence of 80 years”.

Judge Royce Lamberth said the administration had acted “without regard to the damage inflicted on employees, entrepreneurs, journalists and media consumers around the world”.

He ordered the administration to take measures to restore employees and entrepreneurs to the jobs they had before the decree, and to do the same for Radio Free Asia and the radio networks of the Middle East.

The judge noted that the administration had also violated the international broadcasting law and the power of the congress to appropriate financing.

“My colleagues and I are grateful for this decision. But we know that it is only a small step forward, because the government is likely to appeal,” said Patsy Widakuswara, head of the VOA White House office and principal seeker in the trial.

“We are committed to continuing to fight against what we think is the illegal silenic of the administration of VOA until we can return to our mandate of the Congress: telling the stories of America with factual, balanced and complete relationships,” she said.

Trump has long criticized VOA in the context of his broader attacks against the media, frequently accusing traditional biases.

After taking office in January, he appointed a political ally, Kari Lake, to direct Voa. Lake previously supported Trump's false claims that the 2020 elections were stolen from him.

In March, Trump ordered the American agency for the world media (USAGM), which oversees the points of sale VOA and finance as radio free Europe and radio free asia, to be “eliminated as far as applicable law”.

A separate judge of New York temporarily blocked the decree after journalists, defense groups and unions, according to this decision, he was illegal.

Judge Lamberth, who is based in Washington, DC, said the Trump administration did not have the authority to close VOA, which is funded by the congress and has a legislative mandate to provide credible news around the world.

“It is difficult to understand a simpler display of arbitrary and capricious actions that the actions of the defendants here,” he wrote.

The USAGM and the White House did not immediately respond to a request for comments.

