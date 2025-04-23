Jokowi will bring charges of false diplomas in the field of law, lawyer: 95% proof of evidence





Tuesday April 22, 2025 – 21:07 WIB

Jakarta, alive Member of the former presidential team of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi), Yakup Putra Hasibuan, said that the declaration plan linked to the accusation of false diplomas only expected Jokowi orders. According to Yakup, there are currently at least 4 people who have the potential to be reported because they are suspected of having committed criminal acts. Read also: Accusations of false diplomas, Jokowi is ready to drag 4 people in the field of law Pending orders for Mr. Jokowi, Yakup told journalists on Tuesday, April 22, 2025.  Former President Joko Widodo when he is met in the Jakarta center region Photo : Viva.co.id/fajar Ramadhan Read also: Meeting with the national police SESPIMMEN, Jokowi called for management Yakup said that for the next step in the legal process plan, it would be subject to the next opportunity. While for the moment, Yakup said, the Jokowi legal team has been almost finished in the proceedings of evidence and other supporting documents. Read also: Jokowi stressed that there was no twin sun: the sun was just one, namely President Prabowo Suii According to him, the process of collecting documents and other supporting evidence was already at the finalization stage, then waiting for Jokowi instructions to report 4 people on the accusations of false diplomas. We see what the normative legal analysis looks like, the proof looks like what, we collect all the witnesses, we collect the data of the acts when, by whom and where. “Of course, we have to finish it and it is 95% if we ask them the amount,” he said. Previously, former president of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi) plans to take legal proceedings linked to the accusations of false diplomas directed against him. At least 4 people have the potential to be reported by Jokowi to the police. This was transmitted by the member of the Jokowi legal team, Yakup Putra Hasibuan, after meeting Jokowi in one of the restaurants located in the central region of Jakarta on Tuesday, April 22, 2025. Until now, although there may be around 4 people that we have completed all the documents and evidence in support, journalists told Yakup on Tuesday April 22, 2025.  The former President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, met his legal team in the central region of Jakarta Photo : Viva.co.id/fajar Ramadhan Yakup said he believed from documents and in support of the evidence he had collected, there were allegations of criminal acts committed by a number of people to be reported. Of course, the last time, we will leave Mr. Jokowi to decide. But on our side of the lawyer, we of course provide an analysis, a legal opinion, providing facts and analyzes to be considered by Mr. Jokowi, and the last time must be taken by Mr. Jokowi, said Yakup. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TIBJ87UPCRE Next page Previously, former president of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi) plans to take legal proceedings linked to the accusations of false diplomas directed against him. At least 4 people have the potential to be reported by Jokowi to the police.

