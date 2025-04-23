Politics
Donald Trump says that the American prices on China will be reduced “significantly”
The United States President Donald Trump said the American prices on Chinese imports will drop “considerably” from the current rate of 145%.
“It will not be so high, will not be so high,” he said on an Oval Office press conference on Tuesday at local time.
Trump said he was thinking that a tariff agreement with China could occur “fairly quickly”, adding that he is not going to “play Hardball” during negotiations.
“They will do very well, and I think they will be happy, and we will live together very happily and ideally work together,” he said.
“So I think it will work very well.”
His comments came after the American secretary of the Treasury, Scott Bessent, said on Tuesday in a speech that the ongoing confrontation on the prices against China was not sustainable and that he expects a “de -escalation” in the trade war between the two biggest economies in the world.
But in a private speech in Washington for Jpmorgan Chase, Mr. Bessent also warned that talks between the United States and China had not yet officially started.
The details of the speech were confirmed to the Associated Press by two people familiar with the remarks that insisted on anonymity to discuss it.
“I say that China will be an SLOG in terms of negotiations,” said Mr. Bessent, according to a transcription obtained by AP.
“None of the parties think that the status quo is sustainable.”
Washington is “very good” in Beijing
Trump has placed 145% import taxes on China, which was countered with 125% of prices on American products.
Washington has placed prices on several dozen countries, which means that the stock market stumbles and interest rates are increasing on American debt while investors are worried about slower economic growth and higher inflationary pressures.
Asked about Chinese negotiations on Tuesday afternoon during the Oath of the President of the SEC, Paul Atkins, Trump did not say if he had spoken to Chinese President Xi Jinping.
However, he said he was not going to “play Hardball with China” and expects an agreement to be concluded soon.
“They must, and other countries must make an agreement. And if they do not conclude an agreement, we will define the agreement,” said Trump.
But quickly added: “We are going to be very good for China.”
The Trump administration met for interviews with counterparts from Japan, India, South Korea, European Union, Canada and Mexico, among other nations.
But the American president has not shown any public indication that he plans to withdraw his reference rate at 10%, even if he insisted that he was looking for other nations to reduce their own import taxes and suppress non-pricing obstacles which, according to the administration, have embarrassed exports from the United States.
China calls on trade partners to oppose unilateral intimidation
Beijing warned other countries on Monday to conclude trade agreements with the United States that may have a negative impact on China.
“China firmly opposes any party, reaching an agreement at the expense of the interest of China,” the Chinese Ministry of Commerce said in a statement.
“If this happens, China will never accept it and resolutely take the countermeasures in a reciprocal way. China is determined and capable of protecting its own rights and interests.”
Bessent said earlier this month that the countries currently trading trade agreements with the United States should “approach China as a group” with Washington.
The American prices on other countries constitute an economic intimidation, according to a statement from the Ministry of Commerce assigned to an unnamed spokesman.
“Sallery cannot bring peace and compromises cannot gain respect,” he added.
“For his own temporary selfish interests, sacrificing the interests of others in exchange for so-called exemptions, it is as looking for the skin of a tiger. He will ultimately only fail at two ends and harm others without enjoying it.”
China said it was open to talks with Washington, but no meeting had been announced.
