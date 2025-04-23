Trump says he has “no intention” to fire the president of the Fed PowellExBulletin





Trump said he did not intend to dismiss Powell after attacking the president of the federal reserve so as not to reduce interest rates. Andrew Harnik / Getty Images North America Hide Legend

Toggle legend Andrew Harnik / Getty Images from North America

President Trump said on Tuesday that he had “no intention” to dismiss the president of the federal reserve Jerome Powell, ending days of speculation on the independence of the Central Bank which had turned the financial markets.

“I have no intention of dismissing him,” said Trump from the Oval office, although he has maintained, “this is the ideal time to reduce interest rates.”

Since last week, Trump has used his social media platform to criticize Powell to, in his opinion, not reduce interest rates fairly quickly and at some point, the “end of Powell cannot come quickly enough”.

The attacks had disrupted the markets at a time when investors were already in advance on the economic impact of Trump's radical rates.

The Fed was cautious about the drop in rates, partly due to the impact of prices, which would make goods imported more expensive.

However, Trump has supervised prices against American trade partners as a victory for the country and good for American workers and the national manufacturing sector.

“We take a lot of money from the prices,” said Trump on Tuesday in his remarks.

A difficult relationship

President Trump and Powell had a difficult relationship even if Trump appointed the president of the current Fed for this position during his first mandate in the White House.

Trump frequently criticized the central bank so as not to maintain interest rates and also expressed the wish to have his say on monetary policy.

However, the Fed is designed to operate independently of this type of political pressure so that it can make the unpopular decisions necessary to combat inflation.

Powell tried to avoid antagonizing the president, but it was also categorical that he intended to serve the rest of his mandate, which takes place in May of next year.

Powell insists that the president does not have the power to dismiss him, with the exception of “cause”, which means a kind of bad behavior. The previous Supreme Court preceding supports this point of view.

But the White House reported a desire to test these standard members and licensed other independent agencies, which raises concerns that Trump would try to dismiss Powell.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2025/04/22/nx-s1-5369542/trump-federal-reserve-jerome-powell-tariffs The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos