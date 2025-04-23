Andi arief Criticism Jokowi wants to report 4 people on the diploma: not beautiful







Jakarta – Formerly of the University of Gadjah Mada (UGM) who is also a politician of the Democratic Party, Andi ariefCriticizing the 7th president of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) which plans to report 4 linked parts false degree. Andi Arief assessed that the actions taken by Jokowi were not beautiful. “Not beautiful, the former president brought defamation articles and false news to the people he had led to the court,” said Andi Arrief in a statement and the tweet was distributed to journalists on Wednesday (04/23/2025). Andi Arief said that there were still other alternatives to complete the case. He said Jokowi could send a summons to related parties. Scroll to continue with content “There is still a tabayun means, simply send a summons to what will be reported. The lawyer should not help people imprison,” he said. Andi Arief examined the case linked to false diplomas should not be reported to the police. He said that the validity of a diploma does not need to be proven in court, but depends on each university. “If accused of having another cleaning secretly, the family is disturbed, it can be brought into the field of law if the accusation is not true. If the accused of a false diploma, then the family knows, it is not necessary to report the police. Every day meeting the family, this is where the right reputation has existed,” he said. Previously, the declaration plan was submitted by Jokowi's lawyer Jacob Hasibuan. Jacob said his party has collected report files and entered the finalization phase. “So far, although there may be around four people that we have completed all the documents and proofs in support,” said Jacob Hasibuan in Menteng, Central Jakarta, Tuesday 22/4). The legal team has not been able to provide information on the names of the four people. Jacob and the team await Jokowi management for the legal measures to be taken. “Perhaps later, we will transmit (who are the four people) at the next occasion, but our preparations are probably almost finished, remaining Wait Order to Mr. Jokowi, “he said. Discover the video “Jokowi will report 4 people related to the accusation of false diploma” :: (Water / RFS) Hoegeng Awards 2025 Read the inspiring history of the exemplary police candidate here

