



Chinese President Xi Jinping is expressed during a briefing on the last day of the Belt and Road forum, at Yanqi Lake International Conference Center, north of Beijing, in China on May 15, 2017 (Photo: Reuters / Nicolas Asfouri / Photo file) The offensive of the diplomatic charm of Chinese President Xi Jinping in Southeast Asia arouses strong international criticisms after Ho Ching, the influential wife of the former Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, publicly shared a comment comparing the leadership style of XI to that of a mafia boss. The article, written by the commentator based in Singapore, Michael Petraeus and published on April 18 on the Critical Spectator platform, maintains that XI has ruled “like a gang boss” in the past 12 years, seriously damaging the global position of China. Ho Ching shared the article on Facebook on April 21, amplifying its scope and stirring the debate in political and diplomatic circles. Petraeus maintains that the recent efforts of awareness of XI for Vietnam, Malaysia and Cambodia arrive too late to cancel the regional distrust raised by years of coercive Chinese foreign policy. “XI acted as a gang boss, making offers that cannot be refused, and now expects his victims to treat him as a friend and a partner,” wrote Petraeus. The commentary distinguishes the aggressive activities of China in the Southern China Sea, including the application of the “line of Nine-Dash”, the construction of military pre-posts on the disputed islands and the harassment of fishing ships in Southeast Asia-as examples of policies which contradict the support expressed by multiple changes and multipleity by multitalateralism. The article also criticizes the contradictory position of China on protectionism. Despite repeated commitments on the occasion of the World Trade Organization, China has maintained restrictions on foreign companies and has not complied with intellectual property standards while accusing others of protectionist behavior. Petraeus describes this as a fundamental hypocrisy undermining the international credibility of China. Petraeus compares Xi to Don Corleone, the patriarch Mafia de The godfatherNoting how Beijing used the economic lever and the Belt and Road initiative to put pressure on lower countries. The article argues that the nature of the “debt trap” of Chinese infrastructure projects has still eroded good will in Southeast Asia, where skepticism towards the intentions of China remains widespread. The time of HO CHING's approval aroused speculation. Cai Shenkun, an independent Chinese commentator, wondered if her move was accidental or a deliberate signal. “Is Ho Ching aware of more internal information within the PCC? XI is he held responsible for his diplomatic failures?” Asked Cai, noting the long -standing ties of HO with Chinese institutions thanks to its role of advice at Tsinghua University. Petraeus also cited Xi alignment with Russia during his war in Ukraine as proof of the deepening of China's confrontation with the West, complicating its diplomatic openings in Europe and beyond. “It is considered a war against the whole West,” he wrote. Although the HO position offered no comments, its publication is important given the traditionally pragmatic position of Singapore on the deep economic ties of China and Temasek Holdings with the country. His choice to amplify such a scathing criticism of XI is largely considered as a rare and notable reprimand of the region.

