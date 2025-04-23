Saudi Arabia is a force of positivity and stability: PM Modi





This document photo published by the Saudi news agency shows the Saudi crown prince Mohammed Bin Salman (L) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi shaking hands after a signature ceremony in Jeddah on April 22, 2025. Photo credit: AFP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interrupted his visit to Saudi Arabia after terrorists killed at least 26 Indians in Pahalgam. Official sources have informed that bilateral discussions between the Saudi and Indian parties took place, although Mr. Modi decided to leave hours after landing in the Gulf Kingdom. Earlier, Mr. Modi reached the historic city of Jeddah on Tuesday April 22, 2025) for a two -day visit to Saudi Arabia. Before leaving for the visit, the Prime Minister said that bilateral ties with Saudi Arabia had collected significant momentum in recent years and described the Gulf Kingdom as a force of positivity and stability. India appreciates our historical relations with Saudi Arabia. Bilateral links have taken a significant momentum in the last decade. I can't wait to participate in the second meeting of the Strategic Partnership Council. I will also interact with the Indian community, the Prime Minister said in a statement before departure. As a special gesture, the Prime Ministers' plane was escorted by Royal Saudi Air Force F15 planes in Saudi airspace. In an interview with Arab News, Saudi Arabies leading to English publication, Mr. Modi described the kingdom rich in energy as one of the most popular partners of the Indians, a confidence friend and a strategic ally. In a world full of uncertainty, our link is strong, as a pillar of stability. The Prime Minister described Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman as an ardent defender of our bilateral ties. Deep impression Whenever I met him, his Royal Highness left me a deep impression. His ideas, his avant-garde vision and his passion for accomplishing the aspirations of his people are really remarkable, said Mr. Modi in his remarks on the Saudi Crown Prince who is also Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia. The Prime Minister said that India and Saudi Arabia were working on a bilateral investment treaty. He shared that Saudi India and Arabia are currently working on feasibility studies in the framework of the India-Middle-East-Europe Economic Corridor (Imeec) initiative. We consider Saudi Arabia as a force of positivity and stability in the region. While the sea neighbors, India and Saudi Arabia share natural interest in safeguarding peace and stability in the region, said Mr. Modi, who also sought Saudi investments in the Indian Defense production sector.

