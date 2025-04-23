Did Donald Trump invited himself to speak of graduation at the University of Alabama?





President Donald Trumps The Administration launched talks with the University of Alabama about speech during the ceremonies at the start of the Mays 2025 spring, the head of the GOP of Alabama said on Tuesday.

John Wahl, president of the State Political Party, said that the president had contacted university officials about the possibility of participating in the start ceremony because it was one of the places he wanted to visit.

The Government Affairs Team of Universities and members of the Trumps administration then worked together to coordinate details to make this historic event possible.

See also:

What students of the University of Alabama think of Trump on Gradationtrump to speak at the start of the University of Alabama newly created

President Trump has always prioritized citizens' commitment and connecting Americans every day, especially young people across the country, Wahl said.

The state of Alabama and the University of Alabama is a natural adjustment for this vision.

Wahl said that the visit of the presidents, who will perform during an event in Ticket at the Coleman Coliseum, on May 1, before the official graduation ceremonies on the university campus, had been in preparation for several days.

The graduation ceremonies of the Alabamas University are scheduled from May 2 to May 4.

President Trump and the people of Alabama have always shared a special bond and were proud to welcome him in a state that continues to show the way to maintain conservative values, Wahl said.

Trump announced his visit to the University of Alabama on Monday in a social post.

He will also pronounce a departure address on May 24 at the American military academy in West Point, in the NY, providing graduation ceremonies in one of the nations five military academies is a common ritual for the American presidents.

Brilyn Hollyhand, president of the Republican National Committees of the Youth Advisory Council, and a high school student in Tuscaloosa, credited the Republican senator from the United States Katie Britt for playing a key role for bringing Trump to visit the university.

When (Britt) has the possibility of having the presidents' ear, she pleads for this, said Hollyhand.

She is the one who wants to do something for the state. Most politicians would take the opportunity to get a photo with the (president and her) family. She used her time to dinners and calls to put this idea in her head.

The Britts office refused to comment beyond the publication of a statement on Tuesday on Tuesday which qualified the appearance of presidents an immense honor for the university and a first in 2000 years of history at the University of Alabama.

As an ancient ancient, I am particularly proud to see my Alma Mater chosen for such a historic occasion, Britt said in the press release.

It is not known to what extent the University of Alabama or the Board of Directors or the Board of Directors was to coordinate the visit of the presidents.

The efforts to contact the members of the board of directors to comment on Tuesday failed.

UA Boards spokesperson has given investigations to the official groups to the spokesperson for Alex House University.

House announced earlier in the day that the Coleman Coliseum event would be an event in ticket and open to all graduates of spring 2025.

Trumps' visit is added to the starting events already scheduled during the weekend.

House said that campus logistics and security measures are carefully coordinated and that ticket office information will be published in the coming days.

The mayor of Tuscaloosa, Walt Maddox, said that he became aware a few days ago that Trump came to the campus to start.

Beyond that, said Maddox, he had no other details on how the event was orchestrated.

We all have a job to do, and the cities are to make sure that our president has a safe and pleasant visit to Tuscaloosa, said Maddox. It is always an honor to welcome the commander of our chief nations.

Trump made several visits to the University of Alabama, but especially during football matches and inside the Bryant-Denny stadium.

He attended the Alabama-Georgia football match in September during his heart of the 2024 presidential campaign.

President Trump is sitting in the oval office today because of generation Z, and he has not forgotten our generation, Hollyhand said, referring to generation in a vague manner like people born around 1997 to 2012.

This historical discourse has been weeks in the manufacture and commitment of presidents to fly from Washington and take the time to direct the free world to speak to my peers in Alabama means the world and is a real testimony of its priorities: encouraging the next generation of young leaders.

Presidents return to Alabama are the first to occur since the last November elections, when he received almost 65% of the vote.

His margin of victory on the Democrat Challenger Kamala Harris has been the most important since Richard Nixons' victory in the 1972 presidential election.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.al.com/news/2025/04/did-donald-trump-invite-himself-to-speak-at-the-university-of-alabama-graduation.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos