Jokowi to deal with two lawsuits on diplomas, ESEMKA car
Jakarta: Former President Joko Jokowi Widodo (PIC) should contest two prosecution against him this week concerning the authenticity of his academic references and the production of the car brand with local base ESEMKA during his administration.
The two prosecutions were filed in the Surakarta district court in the center of Java, in the hometown of Jokowis, earlier this month in less than a week.
The first trial was filed on April 9 by April 19, the 19 -year -old resident of Surakarta, Aufaa Luqmana, who accused the former president of Wanprestasi (by default) of his promise concerning the production objective for Esemka.
Less than a week after AUFAA submitted the trial, the Surakarta district court received another from the legal practitioner Muhammad Taufiq on April 14. He continued Jokowi for having pretended to falsify his lycée and academic diplomas, that he insisted the administration of the mayor of Jekowis in Surakarta between 2005 and 2012.
Taufiq also continued the Surakarta office of the General Elections Commission, the Citys Sman 6 State Senior High School and Gadjah Mada (UGM) University in Yogyakarta.
Jokowi would graduate from the secondary school in 1980, then started his studies at the University School of Forestry the same year before graduating in 1985.
Jokowi appointed lawyers for prosecution hearings. They denied any accusation of reprehensible acts of the former president.
The Surakarta district court provided the first hearings for the two prosecution on Thursday at 10 a.m., Jokowi said he was ready to prove himself in court.
Taufiq said that several aspects of Jokowis diplomas have watched, such as incoherent data between what was written in the certificate and dates where the SMAN 6 and UGMS carpentry program has been established.
The proceedings are not the first time that Jokowi has been struck by accusations surrounding his academic achievements. The first accusations surfaced in 2019, when a Facebook user named Umar Khalid Harahap said that the Jokowis high school diploma was wrong.
Police rejected the complaint and arrested Umar for propagating false news. Two other proceedings emerged in 2022 and 2023, deposited respectively by the writer Bambang Tri Muryono and the activist Egidjana.
But the Bambang lawyers, who wrote a controversial book claiming to discover the identity of Jokowis, withdrawn the trial, citing his legal status as suspect of hate speech. Meanwhile, the court ruled that the EGGIS trial would not be tried.
SMA 6 and UGM defended the legitimacy of Jokowis diplomas, saying that the former president had completed his studies accordingly. The calls have grown up for Jokowi to present its diplomas to the public after only their photos circulated online.
The former president ended up showing them to a few journalists on April 16, but preventing them from taking photos or videos of diplomas. I have no obligation to show them, said Jokowi on April 16, as mentioned by Kompas.com, adding that he would only show them if the authorities asked him.
The deputy rector of the UGM, Wening Udasmoro, said that the university would show the documents if a court orders it to do so, as Antara reported.
AUFAA, the applicant of the ESEMKA trial, accused Jokowi, the former vice-president Maruf Amin and the car manufacturer of not having put the vehicle produced at the national level to the public.
[Jokowi] could not keep its promise in terms of mass production and marketing of ESEMKA cars, said AUFAA on April 9, quoted by KOMPAS.COM. The local car brand made the headlines after Jokowi, when he was still the mayor of Surakarta, decided to use it as an official vehicle.
La première voiture ESEMKA a été produite par des étudiants de SMK 1 Trucuk State Vocational High School à Klaten, Central Java, en 2011. Jokowi a également inauguré l'ouverture d'une usine Esemka à Boyolali, Central Java, en 2019, en 2019, en 2019, en 2019, en 2019
But cars have never been produced en masse and the company's production state remains uncertain. AUFAA is the son of the Indonesian community of the anti-corruption community (MAKI) Boyamin Saiman.
His brother, Almas Tsaqibbirru, filed a request for a judicial review against a provision on the age limits of the presidential candidates at the Constitutional Court in 2023. The Court ruled in his favor, which paved the way for the presidential election of Jokowis Gibran.
AUFAA also filed a request for judicial revision to the Constitutional Court against an article of the Regional Age on Minimum Ages for candidates of regional leaders in order to prevent the youngest son of Jokowis Kaesang Pangarep to manage in regional polls of 2024. – The Jakarta Post / Ann
