The government has criticized not to recognize the impact of schools open to the spread of COVID-19





Teaching unions have condemned the government so as not to recognize the impact of the opening of schools on the spread of the coronavirus. The joint secretary general of Neu, Kevin Courtney, said that a circuit break in half, including schools, would have maintained business. This occurs when Prime Minister Boris Johnson has imposed more strict measures on millions of people in England a few days before Christmas, in the midst of COVID-19 currency and concerns about a new strain of the virus. Mr. Courtney said: “There should have been a circuit break at a half-time, including schools. Business would have been much lower. “Otherwise, schools should have been in locking. The cases would be much lower. Rotas could have helped them stay lower. “Otherwise, schools should have been on distance learning during the last week of the quarter. The cases would be lower. He does not mean, “I told you”, that is to say with an exponential growth that you must go 'hard and early' not 'Lite and late' '. “New variants occur when the cases are higher.” The labor leader, Sir Keir Starmer, was also criticized today by the vice-president of the Neu, Daniel Kebede, for having supported a return to schools in January despite the level of England. At an online press conference today, Sir Keir said that there should be no delay in school return “when asked if the lessons were to be moved online in January. Mr. Kebede tweeted: “Again, the failing educators of Starmer, failing young people, the faulty communities – leaving young people to land.” This comes after the plowing said last week that he had not supported the calls of the Neu to reopen schools to be postponed until January 18. Students will return to school in January in a time with students in the years of exam to return during the first full week. Other students will return on January 11. The plans aim to give time to deploy mass tests in schools and colleges. Last week, a joint declaration of the unions of the Secretary of Education, Gavin Williamson, said that the program, announced at the end of the quarter, puts schools in an “impossible position” to provide the service in time. Responding on Saturday, Williamson maintained his position according to which schools and colleges do not lead the transmission of the virus to contempt for statistics and confirmed that the tests will be voluntary.

