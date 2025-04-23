Imran Khan increases the concerns of the Mines bill – Pashto News and Current Affairs Channel





The founder of Pakistan Tehreek-E-insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, summoned Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the chief minister Ali Amin Gandapur for an important meeting of Imran Khan inside the Adiala prison. Khan expressed his serious concerns concerning the controversial bill of mines and minerals during this session.

Sources revealed that during a separate meeting of Imran Khan with lawyers on Tuesday, he had already shared his reserves. During this meeting, Khan also expressed strong anger with regard to Sher Afzal Marwats remarks. He asked the Ptis Waqas Akram information secretary to issue a net response, declaring: “Sher Afzal Marwat was planted inside PTI.”

In addition to treating the behavior of marwats, Khan underlined the need for urgent clarification on the bill for mines and minerals. He ordered the Gandapur Minister to explain the full impact on bills at the next Imran Khan meeting.

Imran Khan also criticized the president of the PTI Barrister Gohar Ali Khan. He felt that the sweet approach of Gohars towards recent events was not acceptable.

During the Imran Khan meeting, he also published guidelines for the celebrations of the PTIS Foundation Day on April 25. He urged leadership to immediately overcome the internal rifles.

In addition, Khan ordered the secretary general Salman Akram Raja to write to the chief judge of Pakistan. The letter would protest on the laws on the non-implementation.

Speaking of political questions, said Khan, he is not appropriate for Maulana Fazlur Rehman to oppose each contact. We have to work together for the country and its inhabitants. »»

Khan has also criticized the government's delay in the holding of talks with Afghanistan, highlighting the long -standing negligence of foreign diplomacy.

During this Imran Khan meeting, Usman Gul and Faisal Malik legal experts gave a detailed briefing on legal challenges. Lawyer Faid Farid Chaudhry later told the media that six lawyers had been approved to meet Khan, but only Twonaeem Haider Panjhuta and Usman Gulmanaged to enter. Prison authorities blocked the others.

Faireal Farid assured the media that “Imran Khans' health is good”, but Khan was upset by the refusal of his sisters. Faisal confirmed that the legal team would soon write to the chief judge.

He also expressed concerns about the ill -treatment of Bushra Bibis and the lack of judicial audiences for PTI affairs.

The secretary general of PTI Salman Akram Raja, speaking from Gorakhpur's checkpoint, criticized the restrictions in progress. He called it “childish coercion” and questioned the repeated violation of constitutional rights.

Meanwhile, Khans' sisters and cousins ​​were denied access to Adiala prison after waiting for more than two hours. Noreen Niazi explained that prison officials first promised a meeting, but later said that the visit time had expired.

Qasim Khan, another family member, also confirmed that they had been assured twice a meeting, but were then refused. The family left without seeing the founder of the PTI, adding more frustration to the already tense situation around each Imran Khan meeting.

