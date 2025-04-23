Trump says he has “no intention” to dismiss the president of the Fed Powell





00:00 Speaker A

You do not intend to dismiss Jerome Powell because here, an economic advisor Larry Kudlow a few days ago, you and the people of the White House study this idea perhaps before the end of his mandate. Do you have any plans to do this?

00:11 Donald Trump

No. None of anything. Uh never did it. The press fled with things. No. I have no intention of dismissing him. Uh, I would like to see it, be a little more active in terms of your idea of ​​reducing interest rates. This is the ideal time to reduce interest rates. Uh if he doesn't do it, is this the end? No, this is not the case, but it would be a good timing. It would be that it could have happened earlier, but no, I have no intention of dismissing him.

00:48 speaker B

Breaking News now, President Donald Trump now says that he does not intend to dismiss the president of the Fed, Jerome Powell. Of course, this is unlike what Trump said in recent days that he would plan to remove the Fed chair if he did not drop the rates quickly enough to suit President Trump. But he said today, he had never intended to dismiss him. He says he wants it early, not late, but it is not the end of the world if he does not reduce rates. I'm here with Jay Woods and Josh Shafer Um to talk about it a little more while we are waiting for the call of Uh Tesla's winnings. And, you know, we immediately saw a reaction in future and individual stocks here.

01:29 Jay Woods

It's crazy. The prices on, the extinguished prices, Powell in, Powell Out, Powell Revener. I mean, all the big sale on Monday was for two reasons. And the biggest of these reasons was, you know, one, nothing, nothing happened the weekend with regard to tariff transactions. But two, Jerome Powell, uh you know, does he have the ability to be released? And what type of impact will it have on the market? So, to get these latest news, uh, I suspect that it will continue the rally that we have seen today. Uh and uh yeah, just uh crazy. I mean, he never intended to dismiss him. I don't know what you know, the truth about social messages at that time. Uh he was just angry, I guess.

02:19 Speaker B

Did he put the truth in social truth?

02:21 Jay Woods

Uh, he passed out. He sold.

02:24 Josh Shafer

I mean, it certainly seemed that there was a certain innuendo, right? But I guess you may be able to analyze the words that he did not say specifically that he was definitely planning to do it or was going to do it. But I think we see a clear market bias here on what the market is rooted, right? I take a look at the interactive YFI at the moment. I just look at our 11 S&P 500 sectors. The technological sector increased by almost 1.3% after hours. Now, of course, technology in mind as we have seen very frequently on these rebounds, right? And then you take a look at an individual stock base. I mean, Tesla is up 4%. Tesla had not moved before that even despite her release of profits. Looking through the other Tech Meg 7 with large capitalization, Nvidia is up 3% after the hours. So maybe just a little more risk on the side of market relief after hours while investors digest this.

03:25 Conference B

I mean, Jay, is there a sense at all to deceive me once, you know, ashamed to you, deceive me twice, ashamed to me that it looks like an argument to make, especially if you are a longer term investor to simply sit? And I mean because there are these kinds of contradictory titles day after day, otherwise hour by hour.

04:02 Jay Woods

It's great for the commercial community. Volatility is something that we have not seen for some time. The 1% moves intraday. Uh but with regard to these titles, yes. I mean, someone looking at home is just like, do you laugh at me? Where now? So you don't know what to believe. What I want to know is who happened to Trump's ear and said, hey, listen, do you see what the market has done? Do you see it could cause more problems? I know he spoke to an ex-Nourri you know, representatives. And the comments of what the reports were, yes, you may want to step back. He has a year to go. People forget that it was a Trump, you know, named. Powell was a little late. We argued. We can discuss it. Uh when it was a question of increasing the rates, uh to reduce rates. I think it was a month of leave. And now it will be interesting. He still has a few more days to which he can speak. Then, we get the period of calm, then we have the meeting of the Fed with the decision on the seventh. UM, you know, the inflationary data has been correct. If they wanted to reduce rates without the noise of Trump, it could argue that things are progressing. Things stabilized. Yes, inflation is always sticky, and we have this price uncertainty, to which it has alluded again and again. But if you look at the data point one at a time as he says, okay, maybe he could cut a quarter of a point.

05:45 JOSH SHAFER

Can he do this now, Jay? I have the impression that we have ourselves without making fun of him. We went too far on this road, right? And he doesn't want to look influenced by what the president says, right? And then you start to abandon this even if it's your point, of course. RIGHT? You look at a lot of these inflation measures. They look better in the past two months. But I just have the impression of a pure position of not being influenced by what the administration says. I don't think you can reduce rates. You probably can't even send someone to the newspaper to Mr. Tim Rose, and be like, yes, you know, the data is correct. Maybe we can cut. But no, that's your point. It would be that he would seem that the optics would be horrible if he had to say, okay, yes, the data, do not focus on pricing uncertainty. We are going to face it when it happens. Uh no, he can't walk this now. So I think they are locked in a break. And uh, we will then look at the language after this meeting because we will see if there are pricing decisions by this meeting. Then it's a brand new ball game. So it's interesting to look at.

