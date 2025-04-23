



A wave of critical developments took place through geopolitics, national security, the world economy and the sports of a terrorist attack at the Pahalgam of Jammu-et-Cachemire which led to 28 casulaties and led the PM Modi to short its visit to Saudi Arabia, to US-Chinese trade tensions .

Meanwhile, Elon Musk hinted at the changing priorities in the midst of the teslas difficulties revealed by the Gains report while cricket fans attended a significant KL Rahul performance during the current IPL season.

Jammu-et-Cachemire Pahalgam Terror Attack: PM Modi holds a key meeting, Amit Shah to meet the victims

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had interrupted his Saudi trip and returned to India after 28 people, most tourists were killed in a terrorist attack in the Baisaran valley, a picturesque area in Pahalgam, the Jammu-Cachemire district. He held a key meeting with the NSA Ajit Doval and Eam Jaishankar on the situation of Pehalgam. Meanwhile, tight security was seen outside the government's medical government in ANANNAG before the visit of the Minister of the Interior of the Union, Amit Shahs, visit the injured. Follow the live updates

Finish the American-Chinese trade war? Trump now says that prices on China “will drop considerably”

US President Donald Trump suggested that the historically high prices he has imposed on Chinese imports will not last. Speaking by the oval office, Trump told journalists that the rate of 145% would eventually decrease considerably, even if it maintained a confident tone about the negotiation position of the United States. “145% is very high, and it will not be so high,” said Trump. “No, it will not be close to this high. It will fall considerably. But it would not be zero. But in the end, he added, they must conclude an agreement because otherwise they will not be able to deal with in the United States. Read the full story

2 terrorists killed, an infiltration offer has thwarted in Baramulla de J & K

The Indian army has thwarted an infiltration attempt along the control line (LOC) in the Jammu district and the Baramulla cashmirs, eliminating two terrorists in an ongoing operation near Uri, one day after the Pahalgam terrorist attack which made 28 dead tourists. According to the Corps, 23 unidentified terrorists tried to infiltrate the general area of ​​Sarjeevan in Uri on April 23. The alert troops challenged the infiltrators, leading to a heavy exchange of shots. Later, the body confirmed the elimination of two terrorists. Read the full story

'Will spend less time at Doge de Mai': Elon Musk to focus on Tesla while her profits plunge 71%

Elon Musk has announced that his time spent leading the US President Donald Trump (DOGE) “will drop” will decrease “from May. The Musk's statement, which also leads the manufacturer of EV Tesla, arrives at a time when the company underwent a massive loss of 71% of its quarterly profits, which fell to $ 409 million. “Probably next month, my time allowance in Doge will decrease considerably”, “the richest person in the world was cited the month at the Oldada during a Tesla winning call. Read the full story

LSG VS DC, IPL 2025: KL RAHUL haunts the old team while Delhi's capitals crush the LSG of Rishabh Pant

After a roller coaster race in their last three IPL 2025 games a defeat against the Indians of Mumbai, a super-nail victory against the Royals of Rajasthan, and a defeat against the capital of Gujarat Titans Delhi finally found stability, the cruise to a dominant victory at eight wcom on Lucknow Super Giants Lucknow. The spotlights were firmly on KL Rahul, facing its old team for the first time, and the elegant right-hander delivered with composure and class. Rahul played a winning blow of the match, anchoring the pursuit with an undefeated of 57 balls of 42 balls, prevented from four limits and three. Read the full story

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/india/morning-news-wrap-pm-modi-back-in-india-after-pahalgam-terror-attack-trump-hints-tariff-drop-musk-shifts-focus-to-tesla-and-more/articleshow/120538807.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos