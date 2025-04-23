Turkiye supports Pakistan in the fight against terror

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Turkish President Erdogan addresses a press conference in Ankara on April 22, 2025.

Ankara / Islamabad: While Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the president of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan reiterated Tuesday to deepen and diversify strategic cooperation between the two fraternal countries, the latter reaffirmed his support for countries in Pakistan in his fight against all forms of terrorism.

Addressing a joint press installation in Ankara, the Prime Minister said that his visit today in the historic and dynamic city of Ankara has enabled them to review the progress made on their objectives set during the 7th Pakistan-Turkiye High Level Council Meeting held in Islamabad this year.

They agreed to work in close collaboration to translate these objectives into equities, with additional energy investments, IT, infrastructure and mines and minerals, he said and expressed the confidence that with joint efforts, they would achieve the mutually agreed objectives to improve their bilateral trade at 5 billion US dollars.

The Prime Minister, who had arrived in Turkiye with a high-level delegation, also declared that defense and cooperation in terms of security remained a vital pillar of Pakistani-Turkiye cooperation.

He thanked the constant support of Turkiyes in Pakistan in his counter-terrorist efforts, and said that recently in Balutchistan, a train full of people traveling to their destinations had been attacked and seized by terrorists.

The authors killed dozens of innocent people and behind this incident were the terrorists of Bla and TTP, he said, stressing that he was high time that they had their efforts to beat the threat for every time to come; Not only in Pakistan and Turkiye, but around the world, so that the world has sigh of relief and advances with a feeling of peace.

Prime Minister Sharif, referring to his meeting with the president, said that they had both exchanged opinions on regional and global issues, including rapid development and the disturbing situation in the Middle East.

They insisted on the need for unity among the Ummah Muslim, he added.

Prime Minister Sharif said long -standing alliances were changing; Give increases to new partnerships, while nations are carefully sailing on the way to protect their national interests.

He appreciated the people of Turkiye for their daring and courageous position for the Muslims of the Oumme in the midst of the world turbulence.

He also expressed the confidence that, under the leadership of President Erdogans, the people of Turkiye would reach new heights of progress and prosperity.

The Prime Minister said that President Erdogan had both daring qualities and winning the heart of his people, which made him a great leader.

President Erdogan symbolized the role of a great leader in the galvanization of his people who was a wonderful story of great struggle and a source of inspiration for all, said the Prime Minister, adding political presidents during the decades had transformed Turkiye into a robust and strong economy, and a strong voice at the world diplomatic stadium.

The Prime Minister said by overcoming natural disasters and sailing in the complex geopolitical struggle, was a miracle carried out by the Turkish people.

He also expressed his gratitude to President Erdogan and his spouse for visiting Pakistan during the disastrous floods of 2010 and 2022 and for their generous assistance and their relief goods in addition to the establishment of rehabilitation centers, mobile hospitals and Punjab schools and the Sindh provinces.

The Prime Minister also expressed his sincere gratitude to unshakable support from Turkiyes in Pakistan on the question of cashmere and reiterated the support of Pakistans to the Turkish people of Northern Cyprus and agreed to continue their close cooperation to multilateral forums, including the UN and OIC.

He declared that his visit has strengthened their determination to deepen and further diversify the strategic partnership and that it was impatient to translate their vision into tangible results for the mutual benefits of the people of the two countries.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed condolences on loss of life in a road accident in Turkiye and prayed for the early recovery of the wounded.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in his remarks, live television on the national Pakistani television channels, warmly welcomed the Prime Minister and his delegation.

He recalled his visit to Pakistan at the 7th meeting of the high -level strategic council in Islamabad.

He said that these mutual contacts had demonstrated an exceptional level of cooperation reached between the two nations.

President Erdogan said they had exchanged points of view on bilateral, regional and global problems.

He also expressed his condolences on the Pakistanis killed during incidents related to terrorism and reaffirmed the support of Turkiyes in Pakistan in his fight against all forms of terrorism.

The president said that during his visit to Pakistan in February, the two countries had signed 25 energy, water, scientific, health and defense education agreements, etc. and expressed optimism that they were implemented by the relevant districts. He expressed vive interest in Turkiy in joint projects in Pakistan and underlined the promotion of mutual investment and free economic zones in Pakistan.

President Erdogan said that he also discussed peace and stability in the region and that he was happy to have acted in total harmony with Pakistan on each issue.

He said that they always appreciated Pakistan for his position resolved on Palestine, his strongest reaction to the genocide of the Palestinian people and his support faithful to their right cause to the UN and other global forums.

The president said that the two countries would continue to cooperate for the creation of a free and independent Palestine with borders before 1967 with East Jerusalem as capital.

He said they would take new collaboration measures between Pakistan, Azerbaijan and Turkiye in various areas of cooperation with mutual consultations.

Earlier, calling China as a very reliable friend and a strategic partner, the Prime Minister said that Pakistan wanted to increase cooperation with the country in the fields of space technology, space satellites, telecommunications and satellite Internet.

During a meeting in Islamabad with a delegation from the Chinese space technology company Galaxy Space, led by the president of the company XU Ming, the Prime Minister said that Pakistan attacked great importance to the space technology sector.

During a meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Rwanda Ambassador, Olivier JP Nduhungirehe, who is currently on an official visit to Pakistan, the Prime Minister expressed his satisfaction with the growing trajectory of bilateral ties. The Prime Minister congratulated Rwanda for opening its resident mission in Islamabad. A high-level delegation of the management of Azad Jammu-et-Cachemire called Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. They discussed the political situation of the AJK as well as the ongoing development projects of the federal government. The meeting was followed by the president of the UK PMLN section, Chaudhry Abdul Rehman, the president of the AJK Shah Ghumlam Qadir section and the secretary general Tariq Farooq.



