Jokowi graduation photo on social media edition





Gelora.co – Digital medical-legal experts as well as former professors of Mataram University, Rismon Hasiholan Sianipa again made a public outcry Risman, who previously questioned Joko Widodo alias The Jokowi thesis, has now found shocking facts in the photos that would be taken during the momentum of the Jokowi diploma from the Faculty of Forestry, Gajah Mada University (UGM). The photo has been circulating on social networks for a long time and is often used by Jokowi supporters as a counter when the question of false diplomas is again named by certain parts Thanks to an X account, Risman said he had done a photo processing with the error level analysis method Consequently, the circulating photos would have experienced a change compared to the original photo. “ELA (analysis of the error level) of the two digital images of graduation in circulation. The red box means the potential of the publishing due to the uniform compression distribution,” said Ristmon, quoted by City News from its personal account, Tuesday 4/22/2025) In his download, Rismon shows the difference in photos suspected of being false with another photo he called the original photo before assembly. In the second photo, there are many changes. One of them is an alleged manipulation of a man in the photo The photos which are called similar to Young Jokowi, with his thick glasses, are not in the original photo downloaded by Rismon Previously, with the same method, Rismon has found irregularities in Jokowi diploma photos circulating on social networks. Especially in the photo of the diploma, which, according to him, has a quirkness As we know, the name Risman is widely discussed after having doubted the authenticity of the Jokowi course diploma He even with a number of activists came directly to UGM to request clarification The dean of the Faculty of Forestry UGM, Sigit Sunarta regretted the accusations made by the Rismon. The accusation according to which the diploma and thesis of the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi) were false were viral on social networks (social media) X. “The forest diploma of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi), which was published by UGM in 1985, was false,” said Rismon during the download. The accusation was also based on the Jokowi diploma used the new Roman police. Internet users argue that the police were introduced en masse in 1992 via the Windows 3.1 operating system. Meanwhile, the diploma of the former mayor of Solo was published in 1985.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gelora.co/2025/04/temuan-ahli-digital-forensik-rismon.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

