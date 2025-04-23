SC refuses punjabs please for Imran Khans Physical





On Wednesday, the Supreme Court rejected calls from the Punjab government requesting the physical dismissal of the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, observing that there was no legal justification to continue such a request more than a year after its arrest.

A bench of two members, including judge Hashim Kakar and judge Salahuddin Panhwar, heard the case and decided that the provincial government was free to approach the court of first instance if he still asked for a pre -trial detention.

However, the court argued that the Imran Khan legal team reserves the right to contest such a request.

Judge Hashim Kakar – while announcing the verdict – noted that “a year and a half has passed since the accused's arrest – the question of pre -trial detention at this stage simply does not arise.”

The case concerns the request of the provincial government of physical guard of the former Prime Minister with the aim of carrying out various forensic tests, in particular photographic, polygraphic examinations (lies detector) and correspondence exams.

During the hearing, the Punjab Attorney General argued that these tests were essential to the investigation. However, judge Kakar noted that the request for the examination only concerned pre-trial detention, and not medical-legal tests.

Judge Salahuddin Panhwar questioned the justification of the request, pointing out: “Such tests have never been carried out even in the most serious cases – including murder or Zina. We hope that the state would present the same zeal in cases involving ordinary man. ”

The remarks of the Supreme Court seem to be a subtle reprimand of the prioritization by the government of high -level political affairs, while ordinary citizens are often confronted with delays and the ineffectiveness of the judicial system.

This evolution comes in the midst of legal battles for the founder of the PTI, who has remained imprisoned since mid-2013 as part of several cases ranging from corruption to incentive to violence.

Earlier this month, reports surfaced suggesting the government's intention to submit Imran Khan to additional forensic procedures, which aroused criticism of its legal team, which called on the politically motivated and useless decision at this stage of the investigation.

The verdict of the Supreme Court actually firm the door on any immediate attempt to place the former Prime Minister under physical guard, unless new reasons are presented to the court of first instance concerned.

Legal experts affirm that the decision underlines the growing control by the court of the implementation of executives and the need for procedural equity, in particular in politically charged affairs.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://samaa.tv/2087332186-sc-declines-punjab-s-plea-for-imran-khan-s-physical-remand

