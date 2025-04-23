Politics
PM Modi, returning from Arabia after the attack on Pahalgam, jumps Pak Airpace
New Delhi:
The plane of Prime Minister Narendra Modi – Air India One – did not go through Pakistan airspace when he returned from Saudi Arabia on Tuesday evening, to face the consequences of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam of Jammu -et -Cachemire, in which 26 people, including tourists and civilians, were killed.
The visuals of a flight tracking website confirmed that the Indian Air Force Boeing 777-300 had crossed the Pak airspace when he flew to Riyadh on Tuesday morning, but took a large detour.
On the way back, he traveled a direct route over the Omane Sea before crossing the Indian peninsula – intention via Gujarat – then returning north to Delhi. This road avoided the Pak airspace.
@Pmoindia Avoids Pak airspace while returning to India. His IAF Boeing 777-300 (K7067) had stolen from the Pak airspace when he went to Riyadh on his outside trip. pic.twitter.com/wle0vpnxuz
Vishnu Som (@vishnundtv) April 23, 2025
The re -recovery was considered a clear sign that India's security agencies are aware of the emerging threat of Pakistan at that time and, for the security of the Prime Minister and the Delegation on board, decided that it was prudent to modify the flight trajectory on the way back.
The Prime Minister landed at the Palam Air Force base in Delhi early in the morning, after which he immediately held a meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs Jaishankar and the National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.
At least 26 people were killed in the Pahalgam attack which started around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Read | 26 Killed in Pahalgam's attack, the key meeting of the PM after cutting the Saudi trip
Eyewitness said that several terrorists were going down to the Baisaran valley – a tourist hotspot with green hills and orchards, and described as a “mini -switzerland” and opened fire.
Panic then settled and the tourists and the inhabitants ran to the cover, but there was none in the open open green space, highlighting the insidious detail of the planning which had entered the attack.
Disturbing videos showed women, with blood splashed on their faces, pleading after their husbands were slaughtered in front of them. The visuals included a video of a woman standing next to a seriously injured man, crying: “Please save my husband. For the love of God, save him.”
Read | “Will not kill yourself. Come on, tell Modi”: terrorist to the woman during Pahalgam attack
Among the 26 killed in the attack, there was a naval officer who married a week ago and an official of the intelligence office was shot in front of his wife. Another woman, whose husband was also killed in front of her, was “spared” by the terrorist, who sneered and told her to “go and say to Modi”.
According to reports, the resistance front (TRF), a ghost group of the Taiba terrorist group (Let), whose agents probably crossed Kishtwar in Jammu and reached Baisaran by KoKernag in southern cashmere – claimed responsibility.
However, the government has not yet confirmed this.
Prime Minister Modi was visiting Saudi Arabia when the attack occurred.
However, he immediately spoke to the Minister of the Interior of the Union, Amit Shah, and ordered him to personally visit the attack site. The Prime Minister then decided to cut his trip.
He had to come back on Wednesday evening.
“ Evil will never succeed '', the vow of PM
The Prime Minister condemned the attack and, in an X Post, said: “Those who behind this odious act will not be spared … Their diabolical program will never succeed. Our determination to fight terrorism is unshakable …”
On his direction, Mr. Shah reached Pahalgam on Tuesday evening; He had previously held an emergency video call with the national security advisor Ajit Doval, the chief minister of J&K, Omar Abdullah, and the governor of J & K Manoj Sinha, as well as the heads of state and the federal security agencies.
Read | The PM condemns J&K Attack, says “the bad agenda will never succeed”
Mr. Shah has sworn that the government “will come strongly to the authors”.
An Omar Abdullah apoplectic minister called “animal and inhuman” terrorists. He also said that the attack was “much larger than anything that has been for civilians in recent years”.
The opposition also called for action against terrorists.
The opposition reacts
\ Ex-Congress Boss and Rajya Sabha, the deputy, Sonia Gandhi, said that “resorting to violence is an act of cowardice and must be condemned in uncertain terms”.
In a statement last night, she said: “We share a deep determination to overcome these forces of division and violent. We must work to build the broad social consensus against terrorism that existed in the past.”
Read | “Instead of hollow claims …”: Message from the Congress after J & K Attack
The current boss of Congress Mallikarjun Kharge, the senior leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the leader Samajwadi Akhilesh Yadav and the chief minister of Bengal and the chief of Trinamool Mamata Banerjee are some of the main opposition figures that condemned the attack.
Renewal of attacks on civilians?
The attack was reported as a possible return to the wave of civilian murders that rocked J&K last year. One of the deadliest of these attacks was in October, when six construction workers and a doctor were killed after terrorists opened fire in a labor camp in the Ganderbal district.
Read | 6 workers, the doctor killed in a “ignoble” terrorist attack in Ganderbal of J & K
The previous week, the body of a bihar worker was found in the Shopian district.
The attacks prompted to deploy a new safety matrix to counter the targeting of civilians. The new network, according to the government, will guarantee an essential “surprise” element to any op opposite to the counter-terroriss.
Help help on Pahalgam's terrorist attack:
Emergency control room – Srinagar:
0194-2457543, 0194-2483651
Adil Fareed, ADC Srinagar – 7006058623
Tourist assistance 24/7 – Police control room, Annantag
9596777669 | 01932-225870
Whatsapp: 9419051940
Authorizations by the Jammu-et-Cachemire tourist department:
Please contact the following numbers for any assistance and information:
8899931010
8899941010
99066 63868 (Nissar Asst Director Tourism)
99069 06115 (Mudassir tourist officer)
