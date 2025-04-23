Jokowi is considered the Utsus to attend the funeral of Pope Francis





Jakarta, Balipost.com-Indonesian 7th President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has become one of the national personalities considered as an Indonesian Special Envoy (UTSUS) during the funeral ceremony of Pope Francis this weekend. This has been transmitted by Indonesian Foreign Affairs (Minister of Foreign Affairs) Invisiono. “Yesterday was planned one of the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo, said that Sugiono met after receiving the visit of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Estonia Margus Tsahkna at the Pancasila Building of the Indonesian Foreign Ministry Jakarta on Wednesday (23/4). In addition to Jokowi, the city agency Cité Antara, Sugiono said that a number of other names were to be sent to the Vatican were the Minister of Finance Thomas Djiwandono who became president of the national Christmas celebration committee 2024. Also considered as a messenger of the Republic of Indonesia in the funeral of the Pope, namely the former Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Ignasius Jonan, who was the president of the Pope Francis Apostolic Committee in RI in September 2024, he said. However, the names will always be decided by President Prabowo suffered later, said Sugiono, while adding that the Indonesian envoy had to have arrived at the Vatican before the Papon burial ceremony. The spokesman for Indonesian President Prasetyo Hadi previously said that President Prabowo would send special envoys to Pope Francis funeral because he could not attend the event directly. For any reason and other things, the president may not be able to attend the Pope's funeral directly. He plans to send a messenger, said Prasetyo answering journalists' questions on Wednesday. Pope Francis' funerals are scheduled for Saturday (4/26) at 10:00 am local time (3:00 p.m. WIB). The president of Cardinal Council of the Holy Cardinal Electorality Giovanni Battista will direct the funeral mass which is also assisted by the Patriarch, the Cardinal, the Bishops, the Bishops and the Imams of the whole world. A certain number of heads of state have confirmed their presence during the funeral of Pope Francis, in particular the American president Donald Trump, the French president Emmanuel Macron, the president of the European Union commission Ursula von der Leyen, German president and Chancellor Frank Walter Steinmeier and Olaf Scholz, President of Ukraine Volodyr Zelensky by Brazilian Luiz Inacio Lula Da. Pope Francis left the world at the age of 88, Monday (4/21). (Kmb / balipost)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.balipost.com/news/2025/04/23/453397/Jokowi-Dipertimbangkan-Jadi-Utsus-Hadiri…html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos