Bhumi Pednekar approached the whirling rumors on the question of whether Shell shared the screen space with Imran, but has chosen to keep things under the Wraps for the moment.

The pre-production of Imran Khan's film was in full swing. (Photo credit: x)

Imran Khans fans were looking forward to his highly anticipated Bollywood return after almost a decade. Buzz says that the actor should come back with a Netflix project opposite Bhumi Pednekar. Bhumi, who is currently preparing at the exit of the Royals, recently discussed the swirling rumors on the question of whether Shell was shared the screen space with Imran, but has chosen to keep things under the Wraps for the moment.

During the launch of the trailer for Netflixs The Royals, Bhumi Pednekar was questioned about the buzz surrounding his collaboration with Imran Khan in his long-awaited return project. Responding to speculations, Bhumi said I’m talking about anything until it is officially announced. “Although the actress does not confirm neither the reports, her cryptic response only launched the curiosity of the fans. Complete swing and the cameras will ride in a month,” the source revealed.

It would seem that the unsuccessful project is apparently led by Danish Aslam, who previously collaborated with Imran Khan in Break Ke Baad. Gurfateh Pirzada Co-Stars in the film. According to reports, it will be launched on Netflix in 2026. However, official confirmation is expected.

Meanwhile, Bhumis fans will soon see her on the screen in the Royals. It is a modern Indian Royal Rom-Com with Ishaan Khatter, Zeenat Aman, Sakshi Tanwar, Nora Fatehi and others. What starts as a commercial arrangement between a failing royal family and a brilliant and sassy and self-fabricated CEO suddenly turns into romance, comedy and a lot of drama mountains. The trailer of Netflixs The Royals offers an overview of the big city of Morpur, but discolored, where an endearing prince and a determined CEO are obliged to team up and finally fall in love. The series features Ishaan Khatter in the role of Aviraaj Singh, a reluctant rajkumar at the age of the new age. The character of Bhumi Pednekars, Sophia Kanmani Shekhar, is a fiercely determined CEO with ambitions beyond any palace.

La Royals is headed by Priyanka Ghose and Nupur Asthana, written by Neha Veena Sharma, and produced by Prinitish Nandy Communications.

