Politics
PM Modi holds a high -level meeting after cutting a short trip to Saudi Arabia
Pahalgam's terrorist attack update: As soon as Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in New Delhi early Wednesday, after interrupting his visit to Saudi Arabia after the Pahalgam terrorist attack, he took stock of the situation at a meeting with the Minister of External Affairs Jaishankar, the National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, and the foreign secretory Vikram Misri at the airport.
PM Modi is likely to hold a meeting of the firm committee for security on the Pahalgam terrorist attack In the first half of the day, in which India will formulate its response to the answer and to the defense for the coming days.
On Tuesday, Prime Minister Modi firmly sentenced the terrorist attack to Pahalgam and expressed condolences to those who lost their family members. I pray that the wounded recovered as soon as possible. Any possible assistance is provided to people affected. Those behind this odious act will be brought to justice … They will not be spared! Their evil agenda will never succeed. Our determination to fight terrorism is unshakable and it will become even stronger, the Prime Minister posted on X.
The Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman, who is part of the CCS, in addition to Prime Minister Modi, Jaishankar, the Minister of Defense Rajnath Singh and the Minister of the Interior Amit Shah, also interrupted his official visit to the United States and Peru. She takes the first flight available in India to be with our employees during this difficult and tragic period, said her office in an article on X.
In the midst of the information according to which two foreign nationals were also among the victims, including one from Nepal and one of the United Arab Emirates (water), the Prime Minister of Nepal Kp Sharma Oli said they were still trying to check the reports of a Nepalese national among those who are killed in the terrorist attack of Pahalgam.
The biggest condolences to the victims of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam. Nepal is held firmly with India and firmly condemns all acts of terrorism. Close coordination is established to verify the reports of a Nepalese national among the victims and will provide all the necessary aid, Oli said in a message on Wednesday.
Messages of support for India and the condemnation of the attack continued to pour out leaders around the world, notably the president of the European Union Ursula von der Leyen, the French president Emmanuel Macron and the Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.
The story continues below this announcement
There is no justification for this violence and Australia condemns it. Our hearts go to the wounded, these relatives of mourning and everyone in Australia affected by this terrible news, said Albanese.
Australia is an India partner in the Quad group, and Albanese is expected to visit India later this year for the quad summit, as well as President Trump and the Japanese Prime Minister.
At least 26 people were killed and several others injured after activists opened a blind fire to tourists from Baisaran, a popular tourist destination in Pahalgam. After Pahalgam's terrorist attack, the Jammu region was alert and demonstrations broke out in several areas.
The security forces had killed three activists on April 10 to 11, who would be foreigners, in the districts of Kishtwar, Chatroo, which is near the region where the Tuesday attack took place. On Wednesday, the Indian army said it thwarted an offer of infiltration of activists, killing two of them during a shooting, when they tried to infiltrate the cashmere by the Uri sector in Baramulla.
