Jokowi's frustration concerning the accusation of false diploma, 4 people will be polite

The 7th president of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) was hot with the accusation of false diplomas that continued to ride. He will take legal action -related legal measures and plans to report four people to the police.

Jokowi's lawyer Jacob Hasibuan said that the files collected had entered the finalization phase. In the near future, Jokowi will take legal measures.

“Until now, in the meantime, there may be around 4 people that we have completed all the documents and proofs in support,” said Jacob Hasibuan Detik NewsTuesday (04/22/2025).

Scroll to continue with content

Jacob explained the evidence collected at that time, some of them led to allegations of criminal acts. This news will continue to be updated in accordance with the research and results of the analysis of the legal team.

“We also believe that we think there are allegations of criminal acts there, but it is only temporary. Maybe there will be other developments,” he said.

Unfortunately, Jokowi's legal team has provided information about anyone will be political. Jacob said they were still waiting for Jokowi management to make decisions on this legal channel.

“Perhaps later, we will transmit (who are the four people) at the next occasion, but our preparations can be considered almost finished, just waiting for orders from Mr. Jokowi,” he said.

File preparation is 95%

Jacob made sure that the preparation of the file to report the four people had reached 95%. They even gathered witnesses for this case.

“In terms of preparation, of course, if we are the lawyer for our preparation for legal preparation. We see what the normative analysis looks like, what are the evidence, we collect all the witnesses, we collect when the acts are made when and where.

Then, said Jacob, the legal channels that Jokowi will win and other lawyers of lawyer in the near future are criminal law so that reports are made to the police.

“We are again seeing again, but it seems that we still consider civil rights.

Jokowi is frustrated by the accusation of false diploma

Previously, Jokowi stressed that he was ready to show the original diploma. He said that after receiving mass from the Ulama team and activists (TPUA) at his residence in Solo on Wednesday (4/16). However, Jokowi will only show the diploma if the court asks.

“I said that if the initial diploma was questioned by the judge, the court was asked, I was ready to come and show the original diploma. But the judge asked, the court asks,” said Jokowi by responding to TPUA's request to show his original diploma.

Jokowi declared that he had no obligation to show his diploma in TPUA. He also said that TPUA was also not authorized to regulate it by showing the original diploma.

“He asked me to show me the original diploma. I said that there was no obligation on my part to show them,” he said.

Jokowi calls the accusation of false defamation diploma

Regarding his diploma, Jokowi stressed that the declaration that had been made by Gadjah Mada University (UGM) was also very clear.

“It is very clear, yesterday at the UGM, had given a clear and clear explanation,” he said.

On this occasion, Jokowi said he was considering bringing this accusation into the field of law. Jokowi said the accusation of false diplomas had become slander.

“I consider it because it has become slander everywhere, defamation, I plan to report it, bringing this to the field of law,” said Jokowi.

This article was broadcast on Detiknews. Learn more here And here.

(DPE / IWD)