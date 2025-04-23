Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday that the prices “injured” the multilateral trade system when he welcomed his counterpart in Azerbaijani for interviews in Beijing, the state media said. While organizing his Azerbaijani counterpart for interviews in Beijing on Wednesday, Chinese President Xi Jinping said that the prices “injured” the world economic system. (Reuters)

The pricing and commercial wars “undermine the legitimate rights and interests of all countries, harm the multilateral trade system and have an impact on the world economic order,” he told the Azerbaijanis president Ilham Aliyev, reported the Xinhua press agency.

Beijing and Washington have been involved in a granted trade war since US President Donald Trump this month slapped a 145% general tax on Chinese imports.

China responded with an obligation of 125% on goods from the United States.

The Beijing Ministry of Trade this week has warned other nations to be wary of the search for an agreement with Washington.

“China firmly opposes any party, reaching an agreement at the expense of the interests of China,” a ministry spokesman said on Monday in a statement.

“Appeal will not bring peace and compromise will not be respected,” the statement said.

On Wednesday, XI said that “despite an international situation in constant evolution”, China and Azerbaijan had maintained close ties.

One day earlier, during telephone calls with his British and Austrian counterparts, Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi urged Great Britain and the European Union to help defend multilateral trade.