Attack of Pahalgam: PM Modi lands in India; Against an emergency meeting at Delhi airport with the NSA Doval, Eam Jaishankar





Immediately upon his arrival in New Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi summoned an emergency meeting on Wednesday at the airport with the national security advisor Ajit Doval, the Minister of External Affairs Jaishankar and the Minister of Foreign Affairs Vikram Misri, taking into account the unprecedented attack which won at least 28 lives in Pahalgam of Kashmir. Modi interrupted his state visit to the Saudi Araba and rushed to India after a news of more than 20 people, mainly Indian tourists, attacked by terrorists Immediately when he arrived, PM took an information meeting at the airport with the NSA, EAM, FS to discuss the situation given the terrorist attack.

Read also: Pahalgam terrorist attack: Annant police launched a 24/7 emergency assistance service for tourists

Pahalgam Horror: terrorists open fire to tourists On Tuesday, at least 26 people were killed and 20 others injured in a terrorist attack in the Pahalgam region in the district of Annant, Jammu-et-Cachemire. The number of deaths has reached 28 years old, reported on Wednesday and. Live events It is the deadliest attack in the valley since the 2019 Pulwama bombing.

A senior official told the news agency that the victims included two foreign nationals and two local residents, although other details were not yet published.

After the attack, the Minister of the Interior Amit Shah arrived in Srinagar to assess the situation and chaired a high -level meeting with chief minister Omar Abdullah and the best security officials.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Shah by phone and urged him to take all the necessary measures in response to the incident.

Let proxy, the front of resistance, claims responsibility The attack occurred in Baisaran, a meadow accessible only on foot or by ponies, where a group of tourists had gone earlier during the day. The resistance front (TRF), considered as an indirect indicator of Lashkar-E-Taiba (Let), based in prohibited Pakistan, claimed the responsibility of the aggression while the news began to circulate, PTI reported. Citing security officials, PTI added that preliminary information suggests that activists may have infiltrated the Kishtwar region in Jammu and sail on mountainous land to reach Baisaran via KoKernag in southern cashmere. The distant location and the difficult landscape would have facilitated their movement and their planning. Prime Minister Modi condemned the attack and expressed condolences to the families of the victims. I firmly condemn the terrorist attack on Pahalgam, Jammu and Cashmire. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the wounded recovered as soon as possible. Any possible assistance is provided to people affected. Those behind this odious act will be brought to justice, they will not be spared! Their evil agenda will never succeed. Our resolution to fight terrorism is unshakable and it will become even stronger, wrote PM Modi in an article on X.

