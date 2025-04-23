



Donald Trump said the prices on goods from China will be considerably reduced but will not be zero, after the US Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent, said that he expects a de -escalation in the trade war between the two largest economies in the world.

Trump has placed 145% import taxes on China, which was with 125% of American goods prices, causing volatility of the stock market and concerns about the slowdown in global economic growth.

But the American president said on Tuesday that he would be very nice to China and would not play Hardball with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Were going to live together very happily and ideally work together, said Trump.

Meanwhile, Tesla’s managing director Elon Musk said he would start back from his role to the Ministry of Government Effectiveness (DOGE) from May, because the company reported a massive drop in profits in the midst of counterpouss against his role of the White House.

Here are the key stories at a glance:

The secretary of the Treasury says that the high prices are unbearable

The Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent, said that he expects a de-escalation in the trade war between the United States and China and that high prices are not durable.

I say that China will be an SLOG in terms of negotiations, said Bessent, according to a transcription obtained by the Associated Press. Neither parties think that the status quo is lasting.

In response, Donald Trump said during a press conference at the White House that high prices on goods from China will drop considerably.

Read the full story

The IMF warns the major negative shock of the prevailing prices

Donald Trumps Prices sparked a major negative shock in the world economy, said the International Monetary Fund, as it has reduced its forecasts for the United States, the United Kingdom and global growth. The lender based in Washington reduced his forecast for the growth of global GDP to 2.8% for this year 0.5% lower than what he expected as recently as January.

Read the full story

Musk to withdraw from Doge in the middle of 71% drop in Tesla's profits

During a Tesla investor call, Elon Musk said the work required to obtain the financial house in order in order was mainly completed. His comments came after the company reported a massive drop in profits and income in the first quarter of 2025.

Probably from next month, May, my time allowance in Doge will drop considerably, he said.

Read the full story

American legislators denounce the detentions of the students during the visit of the ice prisons

Congress legislators denounced the treatment of Mahmoud Khalil and Rmeysa Ztrk, students held by the American immigration authorities for their pro-Palestinian activism, as a national shame during a visit to the two installations of Louisiana where each is detained.

Read the full story

RFK Jr calls the sugar poison but says that the government probably cannot eliminate it

The United States Secretary of Health, Robert F Kennedy Jr, called the sugar poison and recommended that Americans eat no sugar added in their food.

He acknowledged that the federal government would probably not be able to eliminate it from products, but said that better labeling was necessary for food and that new government directives on nutrition recommend that people completely avoid sugar.

Read the full story

Trump says he does not intend to dismiss the nourished chief

Donald Trump said that he did not intend to dismiss the president of the Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell, and suggested that the draconian prices that the United States has imposed on China could be lowered.

The comments of the presidents came a few days after calling the boss of the central bank a major loser whose termination cannot come quickly enough and defended his prices after having triggered stock market sales.

Read the full story

Rubio announces radical changes to the US State Department

The Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, announced a proposed reorganization of the US State Department in the context of what he called an effort to reform it in the criticism of Trump's White House on the execution of American diplomacy.

Read the full story

Hegseth blames the civil servants passed out for leaks

The Secretary in the United States of the besieged defense, Pete Hegseth, defended his most recent use of the signal encrypted messaging application to discuss sensitive military operations, blaming the pentagon officials licensed for having orchestrated leaks against the Trump administration.

Read the full story

150 Presidents of the American University Decrease the Trump administration

More than 150 presidents of American colleges and universities have signed a statement denouncing the unprecedented Trump administrations on the government and political interference with regard to higher education, the strongest sign to date that American educational establishments form a unified front against the extraordinary attack of governments against their independence.

Read the full story

What happened to others today:

Catch up? This is what happened on April 21, 2025.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2025/apr/23/trump-administration-news-updates-today The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos