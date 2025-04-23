Elon Musk says that his working time for Donald Trump is about to “lower considerably” | US News





Elon Musk said the time he spent with the Donald Trump (DOGE) Government Ministry of Effectiveness “will drop considerably in May and he allocates more time to Tesla.

He occurs after the benefits of the first quarter in Tesla sank while the company faced the drop in sales, partly due to President Trump's rates.

As a special government employee, Mr. Musk was limited to 130 days in his role at Doge, which mainly aims to reduce federal spending.

In April, he rejected reports suggesting that he would leave his role in the coming months, calling rumors of “false news”.

But the cuts, which included ax -to -have government jobs, divided the country and caused a reaction to his business, including demonstrations and attacks on Tesla exposure rooms. Donald Trump labeled the “terrorist” vandals.

Please use Chrome Browser for a more accessible video player

0:36 'Elon Musk must leave'

Tesla said Tuesday that quarterly profits had dropped $ 71% to $ 409 million (306.77 million pounds sterling), compared to $ 1.39 billion (1.04 billion pounds sterling) in the first quarter of 2024. The income was also much lower than the forecasts, down 9% to 19.3 billion dollars (14.5 billion sterling books) between January and March.

The company's share price fell by more than 50% since it reached a record in mid-December.

The course of action falls

Tesla's value has dropped following the turbulence of the financial market caused by world trade war rates, competition from Chinese competitors of electric vehicles and concerns about Mr. Musk's ability to give the company the attention it needs.

The role of Mr. Musk as director general of the company was among the most common questions that the shareholders asked a portal of questions and answers before a call for investors on Tuesday evening.

In addition to his role at the top of Tesla, he is also the CEO of the SpaceX space exploration company and has the social media company X, formerly known as Twitter.

Image: Donald Trump hired Elon Musk to help reduce federal spending, but Tesla faced a public reaction. Pic: AP

Musk has “lost the focus”

A first investor of Tesla, Ross Gerber, said in a recent interview with Sky's Business Live that Mr. Musk had lost his goal and was now too “divisor”.

There was no clear sign of improvement in Tesla, because the highly anticipated updates on the manufacture of affordable cars and the development of driverless technology left unanswered questions.

Please use Chrome Browser for a more accessible video player

6:41 “I think Tesla needs a new CEO”

Learn more of Sky News: for the United States, we can agree with the British trade agreement? Impact of Trump's prices on muscle sales

Prices that harm the perspectives

The work on an affordable car remained “on the right track for the start of production in the first half of 2025”, said Tesla's financial results, but no details on a prototype was given.

The production of Tesla's autonomous robotaxi, named Cybercab, is expected to start in 2026.

The uncertainty was also obvious in the statement of the prospects, which indicated that the damage prices could pose to the company.

Although Teslas is made in the United States, there are also factories in China and Germany. As part of the tariff regime, these automotive parts are subject to additional taxes when they enter America.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/elon-musk-says-his-time-working-for-donald-trumps-administration-will-drop-significantly-next-month-as-tesla-profits-sink-13354003 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos