Jokowi has descended cases of false diploma, 4 bidik people to report





Jakarta, Kompas.com – The 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) finally went down the mountain to respond to the former controversy that was emerged, namely the accusation of a false diploma addressed to him. Tuesday (22/04/2025), Jokowi flew from solo to Jakarta to meet his legal team only to discuss the APLSU diploma case which, according to him, had crossed the border. “Later, everything will be invited to my legal team, please,” said Jokowi briefly after a meeting in a Menteng restaurant, Central Jakarta on Tuesday afternoon. Yakup HasibuanOne of the Jokowi lawyer teams, explained that the meeting had discussed the legal measures that would be taken against the parties that spread the story about the validity of the validity Jokowi diploma. Read also: Jokowi will report 4 people concerning the false diploma allegations “We are also almost completed at the finalization stadium, so maybe in the near future, we will take legal measures,” said Yakup, when he is met on site. Yakup revealed that there were four people suspected of spreading and strengthening the narration that Jokowi used a false diploma. Jokowi's legal team has also prepared legal measures against the four people. “So far, although there may be about four people that we have completed all the documents and evidence in support, which we also believe, which we think that there are allegations of criminal acts,” he said. Despite this, Yakup stressed that this information is still temporary and will develop in the next step. Also read: 15 legal teams prepared for the false diplomas of Jokowi It was also reluctant to mention whether the four people to report were public figures or ordinary citizens. “Perhaps later, we will transmit to the next occasion, but our preparations can be directed almost finished, just waiting for orders for Mr. Jokowi,” he said. At the same time, Yakup also mentioned the number of legal teams that would deal with this case up to 15 people. Old song Jokowi's false diploma The question of the authenticity of the diploma of President Jokowi is not new, although this is the first time that Jokowi has been serious about the problem. A number of figures, including activists and public figures, have raised this subject several times, including Bambang Tri Mulono. The author of the controversial book entitled “Jokowi Undercover” once continued the validity of the Jokowi diploma at the district court of Jakarta a few years ago.

