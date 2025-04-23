Politics
Work is at war with the Treasury
In his letter to the cabinet ministers at the beginning of this year, Keir Starmer wrote: increasingly, politics is no longer built around a traditional left-right axis. It is rather redesigned around an axis disturbed by disruptor.
This statement was considered by some in work with skepticism, but Nigel Farage seems determined to prove it. In the ideological universe of reform leaders there is nowSalle for Arthur Scargilland public property as well as Margaret Thatcher and the city of London. Incoherent? Perhaps, but similar contradictions did not prevent Donald Trump from winning two elections.
Labor strategists wonder if the reform will be able to maintain its populist turn. At the end of these local elections, efforts picked up many former conservative advice, one told me. Will they adopt more power policies in power? Farage will soon be confronted with a version of the same dilemma that stuck Boris Johnson, how do you reconcile a massive that of that with a more left red wall electorate?
But the reforms increase the party now on average by 25% in the polls, it has sharpened the own dilemmas. This year has seen Starmer challenge its liberal parts on several fronts: supporting a third track in Heathrow, reducing foreign aid to increase defense spending and reducing health and disability benefits.
An imploring group to go further is blue work. Its program,Posted April 22 and informed by recent meetings with higher aid from Starmer to n ° 10, calls on the government to considerably reduce immigration, to the premium[e] Internal democratic policy on the reign of international lawyers and to legislate to eliminate [diversity, equity and inclusion] In hiring practices, decisions to determinate sentence and wherever we find in our public bodies.
Such positions are an anathema for progressives who have been wary for a long time or actively hostile to blue work. The group, they often complain, have a lot to say about the movement of culture and little or nothing to say about the left move on the economy. This statement has always been unjustified. In 2009, when Blue Labor was launched, its founder Maurice Glasman Rhapsodized for German industrial democracy and began new work in the city of London.
The new program duly takes the economy. He calls on the government to support public property of water and steel and to abolish budgetary rules, in which economic meaning and democratic policy are subject to defective and invest in infrastructure and the public domain.
Here is an uncatfled challenge for the woman who has made a large part of her non -negotiable tax rules in recent weeks Rachel Reeves. When I interviewed Glasmanback in February, it was his attack on the Attorney General, Richard Hermer (the absolute archetype of an arrogant and progressive fool), who made the headlines. But his criticism of Reeves was just as revealing. She seems to have completely forgotten our last conversation on the securomics and the daily economy, then told me Glasman. Now she's just a drone for the treasure. There is no vision of economic renewal and no idea how to renew distant cities.
The events did nothing to dissuade Glasman. Speaking for me, I believe that the abolition of the treasure is necessary for our economic renewal, he said to me now. It is an obsolete institution in contradiction with contemporary reality. We have reached the end of the road in terms of monetary and fiscal policy and must adopt a different logic of reindustry. The treasure is ideologically neoclassical in its economic method and hostile to the interests of the country.
In an echo of the creation of Harold Wilsons of the Ministry of Economic Affairs, he called a New Economics Minister instead of the Treasury and the business in which priority is given to industry and declares that the Chancellor should be moved to Downing Street, which should become the political center of the Prime Ministers.
Glasman has never been afraid of being a voice alone in work. But with regard to criticism from Reeves, this is far from being the case. In recent months, the Chancellor finds herself in challenge to make spending cuts by cabinet ministers, including Angela Rayner, Yvette Cooper, Ed Miliband, Shabana Mahmood and Lucy Powell. Before this examination of the expenses of June, these tensions will only intensify (the unprotected departments were invited by the Treasury to model real cuts between 6 and 11%). The flexible left deputies who are not always inclined to support the applauding blue work its intervention.
A recurring criticism within the government is that Reeves, who defended the heterodox opposition in the opposition, was captured by the Treasury. His aid reject this accusation, highlighting his rewriting of tax rules last fall and his promotion of growth in relation to simple accounting. The ambition of the reassessment was to reform the treasure from the interior and this, they say, which it did. But others agree with Harold Macmillan's verdict: reforming the treasure is like trying to reform the Kremlin or the Vatican. These institutions are likely to have the last laugh.
In a world in which, as Starmer says, everything has changed, the complaint is that Reeves has not changed enough. But those who seek to find daylight between n ° 10 and n ° 11 have so far worked in vain. When Starmer seemed to leave the opening of the possibility of revising tax rules earlier this month, no 10 quickly said that this was not the case.
Some inside the government hope that the next appointment of an economic adviser from Downing Street will force Starmer to adopt a more critical perspective. But others believe that a much more radical counterweight is necessary for the institutional power of the treasury, so the Glasmans call for the creation of an office of the Prime Ministers.
Starmer, who is increasingly impatient with an outdated state, would he dare to contemplate such a decision? This is uncertain, but what is certain is that the coming months will test the Starmer-Reeves relationship like never before.
This piece appeared for the first time in the morning call newsletter; Receive it every morning as a subscription on nounhere
[See also:The age of five-party politics]
