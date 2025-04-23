Observers call the question of the deliberately created jokowi diploma to disturb the Prabowo government





Jakarta,, COMPASS TV – The question of an alleged false diploma of the 7th president of Indonesia Joko Widodo or Jokowi was reappeared in the middle of the growing national political temperature. The legal and political observer Pieter C. Zulkifli assessed that the question was a seasonal political commodity which continued to be raised even if it had been openly refused, in particular by the University Gadjah Mada (UGM). Pieter evaluated that this question had been deliberately excited during the government's transition to President Prabowo suffered. Also read: False diploma allegations, a sequence of prepared Jokowi documents take the legal road: criminal who? He said that the story not only attacked Jokowi, but that it could be part of a systematic effort to disrupt the legitimacy of a new government. “If we draw the common thread, this type of narrative campaign does not simply attack Jokowi, but can be a systematic effort to disturb the legitimacy of the next government,” said Pieter in his statement on Wednesday (23/04/2025). Pieter also regretted the accusation which continued to repeat itself. According to him, the problem was raised as if it were a great covered scandal, even if UGM had declared that Jokowi was a former student of the Faculty of Forestry with a documented academic history. “This accusation does not simply concern the validity of a diploma. It reflects a deeper crisis, the failure of certain political elites and the segment of society in the interpretation of democracy and how to socialize in a healthy way,” said Pieter. He invited the public to understand the motivations behind the reappearance of the problem and which has made it a tumult. Pieter has also encouraged people to maintain the democracy of ethical erosion and reason in the era of open information as it is today. “Clarification clarifications have been transmitted. The UGM vice-chancellor has even clearly mentioned the year of entry, years of graduation, until Jokowi thesis. However, some parties continue to solve this problem with an insinuative tone,” he said. Quoting legal adagium The outgoing proof of the actorPieter stressed that those who accused of being able to prove their accusations. Without solid evidence, according to him, the accusation will only be slandered.

