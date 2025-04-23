Discover your morning with Swarajyas Morning Brief Your press solution, organized for more clarity and insight.

The lush prairie of Baisaran in Pahalgam nicknamed “Mini Swiss” for its slopes lined with pine turned into a horror site on April 22 (Tuesday) while the terrorists opened fire on tourists from all over the country, killing at least 26 years, but only after having confirmed the religious identity of their victims. Here are the main developments that have occurred since the news in the attack broke out for the first time.

PM Modi cuts a short visit from Saudi Arabia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has interrupt your visit to Saudi Arabia. He returned to New Delhi, where he will chair a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS).

The CCS is the highest decision -making organization in India on national security and defense issues. He is chaired by the Prime Minister and includes the Minister of the Interior, the Minister of Defense, the Minister of Finance and the Minister of External Affairs.

Modi had arrived in Djeddah on Tuesday and had bilateral interviews with Saudi crown prince Mohammed Bin Salman, during which the two leaders condemned the terrorist attack. The two also co -chaired the strategic partnership board and reaffirmed their commitment to fighting terrorism. Jumping an official dinner, Modi decided to return to India Tuesday evening, before his departure initially scheduled for Wednesday.

Dog whistle of the Pakistani army chief considered an attack catalyst

General note of the chief of the Pakistani army Asim Munirs describing cashmere as a Pakistan jugular vein is considered as possible Whistle for Lashkar-E-Taiba-Attaque terrorist directed in Pahalgam. According to YouIntelligence officials believe that the provocative discourse of the munirs, combined with anti-Hindu rhetoric, may have motivated the resistance front (TRF), a LET proxy, to make a large-scale strike. Saifullah Kasuri alias Khalid is suspected of being one of the main plotters, while the role of two Lashkar commanders based in Rawalkot, including Abu Musa, is also under control.

During a April 18 event in Rawalkot, Musa said: Jihad will continue, weapons to rage and beheading will continue in cashmere. India wants to change the demography of cashmere by giving home certificates to non-local.

The terrorists asked the victims to recite “Kalma”, then opened fire

The eyewitnesses of the terrorist attack on April 22 in Pahalgam, Jammu-et-Cachemire, reported that the attackers identified their victims by religion Before opening fire.

According to the survivors, the attackers questioned the tourists about their faith and confirmed that they were Hindu. They demanded that men recite the “official Islamic declaration of Kalma'a of Faith shooting on those who could not comply. A woman said that her husband had been shot in her head so as not to be a Muslim. The attackers would have verified the circumcision notes to distinguish Muslims and non-Muslims.

Trump supports India after Pahalgam's terrorist attack

President Donald Trump called Prime Minister Modi On Wednesday, to condemn the terrorist attack to Jammu and Kashmirs Pahalgam and offered full American support to translate the perpetrators into court.

The call was confirmed by the MEA spokesman, Randir Jaiswal, who said that the two leaders were united in the fight against terrorism. Earlier in the day, Trump had described the attack as “deeply disturbing” and expressed his solidarity with the Indian people in a message on social truth. In response, Prime Minister Modi thanked Trump for his support and said India was determined to translate the authors and their donors.

IB, naval officers among the victims of attack on Pahalgam

An intelligence officer and a naval officer were Among the killed By the terrorists during the attack on Pahalgam, Jammu-et-Cachemire, on April 22, 2025. IB officer Manish Ranjan, was on vacation with the family when he was shot in front of his wife and children. Likewise, the naval officer, who was in a honeymoon, was also the victim of the attack. Tourists from across the country, including Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Gujarat, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Odisha, were killed in the attack.

Other developments

Apple could double India's income as shipments in China drop

Apple Inc should almost double its income in India at $ 15 billion in FY26, powered by solid iPhone sales and an increasing ecosystem of devices and services. Analysts provide an annual growth rate of 30% for Apple in India over the next five years, making the country a critical market for the company, Mint has reported.

Apple should also double its world's manufacturing share in India, which is currently 1415%. Meanwhile, in China, apple smartphones expeditions dropped 9% in annual shift in the first quarter, according to IDC. This marks the seventh quarterly consecutive quarterly in China, where its market share fell to 13.7%.

India, the United States finalized the framework of the commercial pact

India and the United States have finalized The reason for reference for a bilateral trade agreement (BTA), preparing the way for formal negotiations the first framework of this type as part of the new Trump administration. The US trade representative Jamieson Greer underlined the need to respond to the serious lack of reciprocity in the current commercial relationship, declaring that the agreement aims to open markets for American goods and to combat unfair commercial practices.

US vice-president JD Vance, after meeting Prime Minister Modi, said the United States wanted to sell more energy and defense equipment in India, including F-35. The agreement should cover a wide range of questions, including prices, digital trade, the movement of professionals and intellectual property rights.

IMF reduces American growth forecasts in the midst of pricing uncertainty

The International Monetary Fund has strongly cut Its American growth forecasts for 2025 to 1.8%, compared to 2.7%, citing the uncertainty of the increase in commercial prices. This marks the steepest demotion among advanced savings. The IMF also warned that climbing prices and global instability could considerably slow global growth, now projected 2.8%. On the other hand, India is expected to increase to 6.2%, while China growth is expected to drop to 4%. The fund noted that the world disturbances of the supply chain and the unpredictability of policies weigh heavily on investment and trade.

You have all caught Upuntil next time.