How the Americans consider that President Donald Trump indicates a third term in a new poll





President Donald Trump has repeatedly teased a 2028 sequence for a third term in the White House, which is prohibited by the American Constitution.

Now, a new survey indicates that the Americans are far from being delighted with the perspective.

“It will be the greatest honor of my life to serve, not one but two or three times or four times,” said Trump during the Rally in Nevada at the end of January, less than a week after his inauguration in his second mandate as president.

Trump teases a third term: do not joke

President Donald Trump speaks as he signs decrees in the oval office of the White House, Thursday, April 17, 2025. (AP photo / Alex Brandon)

After joking that his comment would make the headlines, Trump said that “no, it will be to serve twice”.

But Trump's comments were far from unique because he continued to flirt with a re -election of 2028.

The president declared in an interview at the end of last month that he “does not like” about another race for the Oval Office.

A new survey suggests that most Americans do not want President Donald Trump to try to ask for a third term in the White House. (Pool via AP)

“Many people want me to do it,” Trump told NBC News in a telephone interview. “But, I mean, I essentially tell them that we have a long way to go, you know, it's very early in the administration.”

The 22nd amendment of the Constitution, which was ratified in 1951. The amendment prevents individuals from serving more than two mandates as president. He was ratified after Franklin Delano Roosevelt was elected president for four terms.

President Franklin Delano Roosevelt, a democrat, was elected four times in a row as president, inspiring the constitutional amendment which restricted the presidents with two terms. (Getty Images)

Public opinion is also clear.

Three -quarters of respondents in a national Reuters / Ipsos survey conducted from April 16 to 21 and released on Monday, said Trump should not present himself for a third term.

And although the REPUBLICAN President's grip on the GOP is stronger than ever, even a majority of Republicans interviewed in the survey, 53%, said Trump should not ask for a third term.

The survey, which questioned 4,306 American adults, had a global sampling error more or less two percentage points.

Emma Colton of Fox News Digital contributed to this report

Paul Steinhauser is a political journalist based in New Hampshire.

