Trump withdraws the threat of fire to the fueled chair for Powell, while stock markets increase | Donald Trump News





The President of the United States, Donald Trump, retained his threat to dismiss the head of the American federal reserve, after his large verses against the boss of the Central Bank caused a diver on the stock market and the dollar.

Trumps' comments seemed to exclude any imminent plan to withdraw the president of the Federal Reserve Jerome Powell, which the American president criticized several times for not having evolved faster at lower interest rates.

The press fled with things. I do not intend to dismiss him, Trump told journalists at the White House.

I would like to see him be a little more active in terms of his idea of ​​reducing interest rates. This is the ideal time to reduce interest rates. If he doesn't do it, is this the end? No, this is not the case.

US stock contracts, which are exchanged outside of regular market hours, increased following Trumps comments, with contracts related to the S&P 500 reference and NASDAQ-100 to technology of more than 1.70% and 1.90%, respectively.

The US dollar has increased by more than 1% compared to the main currencies.

Wall Street rallied earlier Tuesday after the US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told a conference on investors that a trade war with China was not sustainable and that he expected the parties to descend tensions and conclude an agreement at a given time.

After Bessent's remarks, the White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said that the Trump administration was preparing the ground for an agreement with China and made progress very much towards an agreement.

The S&P 500 closed more than 2.5%, while the Nasdaq finished more than 2.7% more.

Asian markets opened more Wednesday, Japan Nikkei 225 and South Korea Kospi increases approximately 2% and 1%, respectively, at the start of negotiations.

The United States and China are locked in an effective commercial embargo after Trump has imposed a 145% rate on most Chinese products, and China stuck 125% on American exports in retaliation.

Trump acknowledged on Tuesday that the price on China was very high and said that the rate would decrease considerably.

Trumps repeated attacks against Powell have upset the financial markets in the light of the economic consensus overwhelming that federal independence reserves crucial for the health of the American economy.

Wall Street underwent some of his highest losses of the year on Monday after Trump marked Powell a big loser and too late so as not to support reductions in the reference interest rate, which influences borrowing costs in the economy.

Trumps 'comments came after he said last week that Powells' dismissal cannot come quickly enough and his best economic advisor, Kevin Hassett, said the administration was studying the possibility of withdrawal.

The federal reserve, which reduced the reference rate for the last time in December, expressed its caution as to the reduction in short -term borrowing costs in the middle of the concerns that prevail over the prices that sweep.

Trump rejected concerns about how his trade war will result in higher prices, unlike the opinions of most economists, and argued that the prudent risks of the Central Bank slow the economy.

Powell, who was appointed by Trump in 2017 and operated to serve another four -year term by former American president Joe Biden, said he would not resign if he was asked and said he could only be rejected for crisis.

Independent federal agencies such as the federal reserve can only be removed because of the legal precedent established by the United States Supreme Court, although the Trump administration is questionable that the standard in a case involving the Merit Systems Protection Board and the National Labor Relations Board.

Any decision to withdraw Powell before the end of his mandate would probably send shock waves via the financial markets given the long -standing expectation that the federal reserve should make its decisions without political considerations.

I would expect to see a spectacular drop in the equity and bond markets, Erasmus Kersting, professor of economics at Villanova University in Villanova, Pennsylvania, told Al Jazeera.

The SELL USA strategy would become common. This would also have an impact on the real economy, leading to a recession.

