The risk to Starmer if he fails reset Brexit fishermen

The United Kingdom is expected to make fishing duties to guarantee an EU defense pact. Fishing bosses say they would be “furious” during the “lens concession”

Fishing leaders have taken up the plans aimed at conceding additional access to European boats, saying that Keir Starmer will sell industry on the river if a new post-Brexit agreement does not provide services for British fisheries.

The government would be close to a major trade agreement with the EU which would strengthen the UKS defense industry in exchange for higher European access to British fishing.

Mike Cohen, Managing Director of the National Federation of Fishermen's Organizations (NFFO) said that fishing has become political football during Brexit negotiations.

If an agreement is concluded and fishing does not take advantage of it, then people will be furious, he said.

It is quite still to play. The government tells us that they are determined to get a good deal for us. If they don't do it, then we will have been very, very bad.

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson looks aboard the IV opportunity fishing trawler during a visit to Peterhead, Aberdeenshire, in 2019 (photo: Duncan McGlynn / AFP)

Elspeth Macdonald, CEO of the Scottish Fishermens Federation, said that it would be ridiculous for the United Kingdom to clerk French requests for a multi-year fishing agreement with fixed quotas, sacrificing part of the UKS national food security for the production of bombs and balls.

We patiently put our position directly with ministers, but it seems that they have chosen to ignore our opinions and Sir Keir Starmer seems ready to become the third Prime Minister to sell the fishing industry after Edward Heath in 1973 and Boris Johnson in 2020, she said.

Heath has been accused of trade in fishing waters for access to the European common market, while the 2020 Brexit johnsons agreement agreed that only 25% of the value of the fish captured in British waters would have returned to British fishermen, to the anger of industry leaders.

We know that the public is very favorable to our industry here in Scotland and this landinated capitulation will be deeply unpopular across the country, but in particular in our coastal and island communities which depend on the sea for their jobs and their future perspectives, added Macdonald.

What is the new UE-UK agreement and how does it affect peaches? The exact terms of the fishing agreement are not clear, and the initiates of the industry said Paper i The agreement was still being eliminated. A commercial source said that there is no link between fish and defense and that it would be wrong to suggest the opposite and that an agreement would cover a range of problems. However, reports indicate that the defense industries will explode in the framework of the agreement, while British fisheries may be forced to concede long -term access to Europe for little gain. Under the agreement, British companies are said to be authorized to submit for the new EU defense fund of 150 billion (129 billion) after the negotiators have made significant concessions in Brussels on fishing rights. British companies such as BAE Systems and Babcock were excluded from the fund while other non-UNE countries such as Norway, South Korea and Japan have been included because the United Kingdom has no defense and security pact with the EU. The reports indicate that British negotiators will grant the EU a long -term agreement on access to fish. It would also freeze fishing quotas at their current level rather than reducing them more, according to reports, after the Brexit agreement has reduced the quota that European fishermen could access British waters by 25%. Peterhead, Aberdeenshire houses the largest fishing port in Europe. (Photo: Paul Reid / Paper I)

The post-Brexit 2020 agreement gave European ships the possibility of fishing in British waters up to six miles from the shore. The agreement was resolved for five years, and after that would be renegotiated each year. Although it has also granted British ships the same access in Europe, we do not really use it as much, because the largest fishing grounds are in British waters, said Cohen. Europe has long wanted to obtain this access for longer, in particular because France in particular depends strongly on British waters and wanted stability rather than annual changes.

The new agreement must provide advantages for fishing

British industry sources have said that EU marine officials had been categorical during the talks before Christmas that they wanted permanent access to the British waters, that they should have to give anything for this, and that there will be commercial consequences for the United Kingdom if they have not understood.

Cohen said recent talks could be considered as a rise by the EU, as they now seem to negotiate access for a fixed period, rather than a demanding permanent access.

If in exchange for this, the fishing industry gets something positive, then it is something that is interested in knowing more.

But any other concession to European fishermen without advantages for British companies would sell industry on the river, said Mike Park, general manager of the Scottish White Fish Producers Association.

We all understand the situation with the defense problems of macro and security, but it is ridiculous that fish and fishing be trained in the debate, he said.

Mike Park, head of the Scottish White Fish Producers Illustrated Association in Fraserburgh Harbor (Photo: Paul Reid / The I Paper)

If there is a long -term agreement to do with the EU, were not against it, as long as it offers the British fishing industry more opportunities. But if the discussions are the place where we offer long -term security of the EU, but we do not get anything else in return, it's just to sell the industry at the bottom of the river.

For secure and long -term access to British waters, Park would like to see greater actions of Sithe and Cod fished in British waters going to British fishermen. However, it is not optimistic.

It seems that there are greater offers at stake and that the fishing industry is just something else that can be thrown there to smooth the waters.

Harm to compare fishing and defense

While the defense industry is worth $ 14.5 billion a year in exports, compared to 1.7 billion sales of fish, the fishing leaders stressed that dozens of coastal communities are supported by fishing and that it strengthens food security of the UKS.

There are a lot of people who say that the defense is worth many billions, and the fishing is tiny next to it. But it's not the same thing. Did not speak of a handful of very large companies with huge foreign shareholders. Drop many small local businesses that are often the main source of employment in a small community, said Cohen.

If you take them, you mean that people can no longer pay their rent, pay their bills. They will not be able to live in these places, keep local stores. The effects on the effects of the abolition of a fundamental economic activity of a community that has been left by the way is very important.

The value of the fishing industry is often decreased by simply looking at the first value of fish sales which is paid on the quay side, said Cohen.

Nick Howell, Newlyn Harbor Commissioner in Cornwall, said that the caught in his port would generate around 40m this year 70% of the value of all fish landed in Cornwall.

But that when the accounting of the subsequent effect of work for transformers, engineers, boat owners, searches for local fishing organizations revealed that the overall contribution of the Cornwall fishing industry was closer to 174m.

Were all very cynical on [the negotiations]Because they don't care, he said. We did not even have the chance to have a voice in this area.

A government spokesperson said: the next UK summit will cover a range of problems when we seek to build a stable and positive relationship that aligns our national interest.

No agreement has been concluded and we have always been clear that we will protect the interests of our fisheries.

The United Kingdom has long been a defense and security leader of the continent and we are ready to negotiate a security and defense partnership agreement with the EU.