



American representative Jack Bergman, May 22, 2024. Instagram / Repjackbergman

After a recent high-level visit to Pakistan, the member of the US Congress Jack Bergman renewed his call for the release of Pakistan Tehreek-E-insaf (PTI) and former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In a press release published on X, the Republican legislator underlined its interactions with leaders and communities in Pakistan and the United States, stressing that democratic principles and human rights are essential for an American and sustainable-Pakistani partnership.

After my visit to Pakistan, I got involved with the leaders and the communities there and in the United States, I reaffirm my call for the release of Imran Khan, “he said.

“A solid American-Pakistani partnership prosperous on shared values ​​democracy, human rights and economic prosperity. Let's work together for freedom and stability, added the Congress member.

Post of the Jack Bergman Congress on the social media platform X, April 22, 2025. The delegation of minerals in Pakistan

Bergman has led a delegation from the Bipartite Congress to attend Pakistan Mineral Investment Forum 25 (PMIF25). The delegation included members of the Thomas Souzzi and Jonathan Jackson congress.

The members of the US Congress had called their visit to Pakistan “very successful and significant for the future”.

The member of the Bergman congress said that the importance of Pakistani relations is undeniable. He said the two countries work in different sectors and promote the partnership. “Mineral is a key sector in this partnership,” he said.

During their stay, the legislators met the chief of staff of the army (COAS) Asim Munnir, the Minister of the Interior Mohsin Naqvi and other senior officials.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), discussions at the meeting with the head of the army focused on regional security and defense cooperation. The members of the Congress congratulated the Armed Forces of Pakistan for their central role in the fight against terrorism and recognized the country during contributions to regional peace.

The two parties stressed the importance of a supported bilateral commitment rooted in mutual respect and strategic convergence. Several understanding memoranda (MOUS) have been signed to improve collaboration in information technology training.

During his meeting with the American delegation, the Minister of the Interior Mohin Naqvi underlined the role of Pakistan as a first line state in the world war against terrorism.

Pakistan is a wall between terrorism and the rest of the world, said Naqvi.

He underlined the need to improve the sharing of intelligence and technology and urged the international community to recognize the unrivaled sacrifices of the Pakistans.

American legislators campaign for the release of Khans

Bergman's declaration adds to an increasing choir of American legislators arguing for the release of Khan. In February 2025, members of the Joe Wilson and August PFLUGER Congress sent a letter to Secretary of State Marco Rubio, urging commitment to Pakistan to guarantee Khan's freedom.

They described Khan as a victim of “judicial violence” and compared his situation to that of President Donald Trump.

In addition, Richard Grenell, former interim director of national intelligence and a close ally of President Trump, publicly pleaded for the release of Khan.

In December of last year, Grenell criticized the Biden administration's response to Khan's imprisonment, urging a more assertive position to maintain democratic principles.

In addition, more than 60 members of the American House of Representatives wrote to the President of the time, Joe Biden, in October 2024, calling for the liberation of political prisoners in Pakistan, including Khan.

Legislators have highlighted questions such as electoral fraud and the abolition of political dissent, urging the administration to prioritize human rights in its foreign policy.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/1304311-us-congressman-renews-call-for-imran-khans-release The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos